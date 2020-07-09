David Dunn: Barrow name ex-Blackburn Rovers midfielder as new manager

David Dunn had four games in caretaker charge of Blackpool earlier this season

Barrow have appointed David Dunn as their new manager ahead of the club's return to the English Football League.

The 40-year-old has left his job as Blackpool assistant head coach to replace Ian Evatt on a two-year deal.

Evatt departed the Bluebirds at the beginning of the month to take charge of League One club Bolton Wanderers.

Barrow were promoted back to the EFL after a gap of 48 years as champions when the National League season was ended in June by coronavirus.

Chairman Paul Hornby said: "As soon as we knew David was available and wanted the position we made him our number one target.

"He is an extremely talented coach and ticked all the boxes with the owners."

Dunn had a spell as Oldham manager during the 2015-16 season, but lasted only 20 games, the last seven of which were winless.

He then returned to Blackburn, whom he helped win promotion to the Premier League in 2011 and lift the League Cup in 2002, as a member of the coaching staff, before moving on to Blackpool in January.

Hornby added: "His football philosophy and style of play is completely suited to how we are setup and he also knows a number of our players, which met our requirements for a seamless transition.

"Over the coming weeks David will be assembling his backroom management team and strengthening the squad - a task which is already well under way."

Barrow were four points clear at the top of the National League table when games were halted in March because of the pandemic and later confirmed as champions on a points-per-game basis.