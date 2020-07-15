Premier League
Southampton20:15Brighton
Venue: St. Mary's Stadium

Southampton v Brighton & Hove Albion

Southampton's Michael Obafemi celebrates scoring against Manchester United
Michael Obafemi's dramatic 96th-minute equaliser earned Southampton a point against Manchester United

TEAM NEWS

Brighton midfielder Steven Alzate requires surgery on a groin injury and will miss the rest of the season.

He joins Jose Izquierdo on the sidelines, but they are head coach Graham Potter's only absentees.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has said he may make changes to his starting XI given the tight turnaround between fixtures for his side.

The injured trio of Sofiane Boufal, Moussa Djenepo and Yan Valery have again been ruled out.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The four points that Brighton picked up against Arsenal and Leicester last month have been huge in terms of keeping them out of trouble, but they are not safe yet.

The Seagulls are still looking over their shoulder, especially after losing their previous two games, and they will just be hoping that Bournemouth and Villa do not pick anything up in midweek to narrow the gap further before they play Saints.

I still think Brighton will stay up, but that will be down to other teams' results rather than their own.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v DJ & Aston Villa fan Nathan Dawe

Brighton's Glenn Murray celebrates scoring against Southampton

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Brighton are the side Southampton have faced the most in the Premier League without losing, having gone undefeated in all five matches against them.
  • The Saints have lost just two of their past 19 matches against the Seagulls in all competitions.
  • Brighton's solitary league win in six matches at St Mary's was in League One in November 2009.

Southampton

  • Southampton are the only Premier League side this season to have earned more points away than at home (17 home, 28 away).
  • One more home defeat would set a new club league record of 11 in a season.
  • The Premier League record for most home defeats in a single campaign and avoiding relegation is 11 by Hull City (2008-09), Sunderland (2013-14) and Crystal Palace (2016-17).
  • After scoring in seven of his first 11 home league matches this season, Danny Ings has netted in just one of his last six at St Mary's.

Brighton & Hove Albion

  • Brighton are unbeaten in five Premier League away games (W1, D4), which is the longest current run in the top flight.
  • If they avoid defeat in this match they would set a new club record for top-flight away games without losing.
  • They are aiming to win consecutive top-flight away fixtures for only the third time after April 1981 and October to November 2017.
  • They have won just two of their 21 midweek Premier League matches, beating Crystal Palace in December 2018 and Arsenal earlier this season.
  • Graham Potter's only Premier League experience as a player was eight appearances for Southampton in 1996-97. His only victory in those matches was a famous 6-3 win over Manchester United in October 1996.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool35303276274993
2Man City35233991345772
3Chelsea361961164491563
4Leicester351781065362959
5Man Utd351611861352659
6Wolves351413848371155
7Sheff Utd35141293833554
8Tottenham351410115445952
9Arsenal35121495144750
10Burnley35148133947-850
11Everton35129144152-1145
12Southampton35136164558-1345
13Newcastle351110143652-1643
14Crystal Palace35119153045-1542
15Brighton35812153652-1636
16West Ham3597194459-1534
17Watford35810173354-2134
18Bournemouth3587203660-2431
19Aston Villa3586213865-2730
20Norwich3656252668-4221
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you