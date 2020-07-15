Southampton v Brighton & Hove Albion

Michael Obafemi's dramatic 96th-minute equaliser earned Southampton a point against Manchester United

TEAM NEWS

Brighton midfielder Steven Alzate requires surgery on a groin injury and will miss the rest of the season.

He joins Jose Izquierdo on the sidelines, but they are head coach Graham Potter's only absentees.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has said he may make changes to his starting XI given the tight turnaround between fixtures for his side.

The injured trio of Sofiane Boufal, Moussa Djenepo and Yan Valery have again been ruled out.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The four points that Brighton picked up against Arsenal and Leicester last month have been huge in terms of keeping them out of trouble, but they are not safe yet.

The Seagulls are still looking over their shoulder, especially after losing their previous two games, and they will just be hoping that Bournemouth and Villa do not pick anything up in midweek to narrow the gap further before they play Saints.

I still think Brighton will stay up, but that will be down to other teams' results rather than their own.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v DJ & Aston Villa fan Nathan Dawe

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brighton are the side Southampton have faced the most in the Premier League without losing, having gone undefeated in all five matches against them.

The Saints have lost just two of their past 19 matches against the Seagulls in all competitions.

Brighton's solitary league win in six matches at St Mary's was in League One in November 2009.

Southampton

Southampton are the only Premier League side this season to have earned more points away than at home (17 home, 28 away).

One more home defeat would set a new club league record of 11 in a season.

The Premier League record for most home defeats in a single campaign and avoiding relegation is 11 by Hull City (2008-09), Sunderland (2013-14) and Crystal Palace (2016-17).

After scoring in seven of his first 11 home league matches this season, Danny Ings has netted in just one of his last six at St Mary's.

Brighton & Hove Albion