Crystal Palace v Manchester United
-
- From the section Premier League
TEAM NEWS
Crystal Palace forward Christian Benteke begins a season-ending three-match suspension on Thursday.
Defenders Gary Cahill and James Tomkins are again absent because of injury, but Jeffrey Schlupp is available.
Manchester United are monitoring left-backs Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams, who both suffered injuries against Southampton on Monday night.
Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones remain certain absentees.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Palace have lost five straight league games now, while United would have won five in a row if not for that last-gasp Southampton equaliser on Monday night.
It's hard to go against form like that. I just don't see the Eagles scoring goals against United, or stopping them either.
Prediction: 0-2
Lawro's full predictions v DJ & Aston Villa fan Nathan Dawe
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Crystal Palace's victory in the reverse fixture ended their 22-match winless top-flight run against the Red Devils (D4, L18).
- United are unbeaten in all 10 Premier League trips to Selhurst Park (W7, D3) - a competition record for most away fixtures against an opponent without ever losing.
- Palace's most recent home win over United was 3-0 in the old First Division in May 1991.
- The Eagles have only scored 10 goals in the 21 Premier League meetings.
Crystal Palace
- Palace have lost five consecutive league games and let in 13 goals - this directly follows a four-match winning streak without conceding.
- This is their worst run of form since equalling the club top-flight record of eight successive defeats in 2017.
- Since the restart, Palace have conceded 2.2 league goals per game, double their tally prior to lockdown.
- Their total of 14 home league goals is three fewer than any other club.
- Palace have scored first-half goals in just nine of their 35 league matches.
- Ex-Manchester United player Wilfried Zaha made 12 Premier League appearances without scoring while on loan at Cardiff City in 2013-14, under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Manchester United
- Manchester United are unbeaten in 18 matches in all competitions (W13, D5). They haven't had a longer streak since going 29 fixtures without defeat in 2010.
- United have won consecutive away league games for the first time since they recorded six straight victories in February 2019 at the beginning of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's tenure as manager.
- They have earned back-to back away league clean sheets, directly following a run of just two in 20 on their travels.
- The Red Devils have won all three of their midweek fixtures by a 3-0 scoreline since the restart.
- Bruno Fernandes has scored seven goals and provided seven assists in 11 Premier League appearances.
- Fernandes has been involved in six goals in his last four away league games - he has five goals and one assist.
- Mason Greenwood is one goal shy of equalling the club record set by George Best, Brian Kidd and Wayne Rooney of 17 goals in a season while still a teenager.