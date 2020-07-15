Crystal Palace v Manchester United

Crystal Palace left-back Patrick van Aanholt scored a stoppage-time winner in the Eagles' 2-1 victory in August's reverse fixture - it was Palace's first-ever Premier League triumph over United.

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace forward Christian Benteke begins a season-ending three-match suspension on Thursday.

Defenders Gary Cahill and James Tomkins are again absent because of injury, but Jeffrey Schlupp is available.

Manchester United are monitoring left-backs Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams, who both suffered injuries against Southampton on Monday night.

Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones remain certain absentees.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Palace have lost five straight league games now, while United would have won five in a row if not for that last-gasp Southampton equaliser on Monday night.

It's hard to go against form like that. I just don't see the Eagles scoring goals against United, or stopping them either.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's full predictions v DJ & Aston Villa fan Nathan Dawe

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace's victory in the reverse fixture ended their 22-match winless top-flight run against the Red Devils (D4, L18).

United are unbeaten in all 10 Premier League trips to Selhurst Park (W7, D3) - a competition record for most away fixtures against an opponent without ever losing.

Palace's most recent home win over United was 3-0 in the old First Division in May 1991.

The Eagles have only scored 10 goals in the 21 Premier League meetings.

Crystal Palace

Palace have lost five consecutive league games and let in 13 goals - this directly follows a four-match winning streak without conceding.

This is their worst run of form since equalling the club top-flight record of eight successive defeats in 2017.

Since the restart, Palace have conceded 2.2 league goals per game, double their tally prior to lockdown.

Their total of 14 home league goals is three fewer than any other club.

Palace have scored first-half goals in just nine of their 35 league matches.

Ex-Manchester United player Wilfried Zaha made 12 Premier League appearances without scoring while on loan at Cardiff City in 2013-14, under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester United