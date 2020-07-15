Premier League
Everton18:00Aston Villa
Venue: Goodison Park

Everton v Aston Villa

Aston Villa's Trezeguet celebrates scoring against Crystal Palace
Aston Villa's win over Crystal Palace gave them a crucial lifeline in their bid to avoid relegation

TEAM NEWS

Everton await news on whether Yerry Mina will be fit after he was taken off in the first half against Wolves with a muscle injury.

Mason Holgate and Andre Gomes could return following shin and ankle problems respectively.

Aston Villa defenders Kortney Hause and Neil Taylor are expected to miss out.

Hause hurt his rib during the pre-match warm-up against Crystal Palace, while Taylor was forced off in that game because of a hamstring issue.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Aston Villa's win over Crystal Palace on Sunday was massive for them after Watford and West Ham both won on the previous day.

This is another big game for Villa, but I don't see it ending so well. I know they beat Palace 2-0 but they don't seem to create many chances at all from open play, which has to be a real worry for them.

The way they played against Wolves, Everton looked as though they were on the beach already, but Carlo Ancelotti tore into them afterwards and it feels as if we will see a reaction here.

I think quite a few people in this Everton team will be elsewhere next season, though. I think Ancelotti has already made his mind up about a number of his players, and decided whether they are what he wants or not.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v DJ & Aston Villa fan Nathan Dawe

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Everton versus Aston Villa is the most played fixture in English top-flight history, with the Toffees winning 76 of the 203 previous meetings compared to Villa's 74.
  • Villa are looking to secure their first league double over Everton since the 2000-01 season.
  • They are without an away win against Everton in all competitions dating back to a 3-2 victory in December 2008.

Everton

  • Only Liverpool are on a longer unbeaten Premier League home run than Everton's current 10-match streak (W5, D5). It's their most games without defeat at Goodison Park since December 2016.
  • After amassing 17 points in Carlo Ancelotti's first eight games in charge, Everton have taken just nine from as many matches.
  • Dominic Calvert-Lewin had scored eight goals in 11 league games before the enforced break. He's yet to find the net in six matches since the restart and his 15 shots is the most by a top-flight player in that time without scoring.

Aston Villa

  • Aston Villa last won consecutive league games back in October.
  • They have won just three of their past 36 Premier League away fixtures.
  • The Villans have gone 24 games without an away clean sheet in the top flight; only five clubs have ever been on a longer run in the Premier League.
  • Scoring two goals in their win over Crystal Palace was as many as they had managed in their previous eight league matches combined.
  • After not losing more than 17 league matches in any of their first 21 Premier League campaigns, they have lost at least 20 in each of their last four top-flight seasons.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 16th July 2020

  • EvertonEverton18:00Aston VillaAston Villa
  • LeicesterLeicester City18:00Sheff UtdSheffield United
  • Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace20:15Man UtdManchester United
  • SouthamptonSouthampton20:15BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool35303276274993
2Man City35233991345772
3Chelsea361961164491563
4Leicester351781065362959
5Man Utd351611861352659
6Wolves351413848371155
7Sheff Utd35141293833554
8Tottenham351410115445952
9Arsenal35121495144750
10Burnley35148133947-850
11Everton35129144152-1145
12Southampton35136164558-1345
13Newcastle351110143652-1643
14Crystal Palace35119153045-1542
15Brighton35812153652-1636
16West Ham3597194459-1534
17Watford35810173354-2134
18Bournemouth3587203660-2431
19Aston Villa3586213865-2730
20Norwich3656252668-4221
View full Premier League table

