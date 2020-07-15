Everton v Aston Villa

Aston Villa's win over Crystal Palace gave them a crucial lifeline in their bid to avoid relegation

TEAM NEWS

Everton await news on whether Yerry Mina will be fit after he was taken off in the first half against Wolves with a muscle injury.

Mason Holgate and Andre Gomes could return following shin and ankle problems respectively.

Aston Villa defenders Kortney Hause and Neil Taylor are expected to miss out.

Hause hurt his rib during the pre-match warm-up against Crystal Palace, while Taylor was forced off in that game because of a hamstring issue.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Aston Villa's win over Crystal Palace on Sunday was massive for them after Watford and West Ham both won on the previous day.

This is another big game for Villa, but I don't see it ending so well. I know they beat Palace 2-0 but they don't seem to create many chances at all from open play, which has to be a real worry for them.

The way they played against Wolves, Everton looked as though they were on the beach already, but Carlo Ancelotti tore into them afterwards and it feels as if we will see a reaction here.

I think quite a few people in this Everton team will be elsewhere next season, though. I think Ancelotti has already made his mind up about a number of his players, and decided whether they are what he wants or not.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v DJ & Aston Villa fan Nathan Dawe

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton versus Aston Villa is the most played fixture in English top-flight history, with the Toffees winning 76 of the 203 previous meetings compared to Villa's 74.

Villa are looking to secure their first league double over Everton since the 2000-01 season.

They are without an away win against Everton in all competitions dating back to a 3-2 victory in December 2008.

Everton

Only Liverpool are on a longer unbeaten Premier League home run than Everton's current 10-match streak (W5, D5). It's their most games without defeat at Goodison Park since December 2016.

After amassing 17 points in Carlo Ancelotti's first eight games in charge, Everton have taken just nine from as many matches.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin had scored eight goals in 11 league games before the enforced break. He's yet to find the net in six matches since the restart and his 15 shots is the most by a top-flight player in that time without scoring.

Aston Villa