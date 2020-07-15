Leicester City v Sheffield United
-
TEAM NEWS
Leicester's Marc Albrighton, James Maddison and Ben Chilwell face fitness tests, while Caglar Soyuncu is banned.
Albrighton came off with a knock against Bournemouth, a game which Chilwell and Maddison missed with respective foot and hip injuries.
Sheffield United's John Fleck could return after a groin injury but Leon Clarke and Luke Freeman remain out.
Chris Basham, who was substituted after taking a ball to the face against Chelsea, will be assessed.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Leicester badly need a win to boost their hopes of a top-four finish, especially now they know fifth place won't get them into next season's Champions League after Manchester City's European ban was overturned.
I don't see them getting three points here, though. It doesn't seem to matter who or where Sheffield United play at the moment because, defensively, they are so well set up.
Prediction: 1-1
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Leicester City have won the past four meetings in all competitions.
- The Foxes are aiming to do the double over Sheffield United for the first time since 1928-29.
- This is the first time Leicester have hosted the Blades in a top-flight match since February 1976.
Leicester City
- Leicester have won just one of their six matches since the Premier League restarted (D3, L2) - only relegated Norwich have fared worse.
- They are aiming to keep four consecutive home clean sheets in the Premier League for the first time since February 2016, when they had five in their title-winning campaign.
- Leicester have not ended a Premier League round of fixtures outside the top four in the table since mid-September.
- Jamie Vardy is just one goal short of his previous best tally in the Premier League, which was 24 goals in 2015-16.
- Vardy could become only the second Leicester player to finish a campaign as the top flight's leading goalscorer, emulating Gary Lineker who was joint top scorer with Chelsea's Kerry Dixon in 1984-85.
- Thursday is the only day of the week on which Leicester have never won a Premier League game (D3, L2). Their last top-flight victory on a Thursday was 3-1 against Aston Villa in December 1985.
Sheffield United
- Sheffield United have won three of their past four matches, drawing the other.
- However, they have gone four away games without a win (D2, L2), scoring just one goal.
- Only one of their last 12 Premier League goals was scored away from Bramall Lane.
- The Blades have 54 points from their opening 35 games this season, the highest tally for a promoted club at this stage of a Premier League campaign since Ipswich in 2000-01.
- Sheffield United have conceded just five goals from set-pieces in the Premier League this season, the fewest in the division.
- They have conceded 33 league goals this season - the fewest conceded by a promoted club in a season is 41 by Newcastle United in 1993-94.