Leicester City v Sheffield United

John Egan has played in 33 league matches this season, with his only two goals coming in the past three games

TEAM NEWS

Leicester's Marc Albrighton, James Maddison and Ben Chilwell face fitness tests, while Caglar Soyuncu is banned.

Albrighton came off with a knock against Bournemouth, a game which Chilwell and Maddison missed with respective foot and hip injuries.

Sheffield United's John Fleck could return after a groin injury but Leon Clarke and Luke Freeman remain out.

Chris Basham, who was substituted after taking a ball to the face against Chelsea, will be assessed.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Leicester badly need a win to boost their hopes of a top-four finish, especially now they know fifth place won't get them into next season's Champions League after Manchester City's European ban was overturned.

I don't see them getting three points here, though. It doesn't seem to matter who or where Sheffield United play at the moment because, defensively, they are so well set up.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester City have won the past four meetings in all competitions.

The Foxes are aiming to do the double over Sheffield United for the first time since 1928-29.

This is the first time Leicester have hosted the Blades in a top-flight match since February 1976.

Leicester City

Leicester have won just one of their six matches since the Premier League restarted (D3, L2) - only relegated Norwich have fared worse.

They are aiming to keep four consecutive home clean sheets in the Premier League for the first time since February 2016, when they had five in their title-winning campaign.

Leicester have not ended a Premier League round of fixtures outside the top four in the table since mid-September.

Jamie Vardy is just one goal short of his previous best tally in the Premier League, which was 24 goals in 2015-16.

Vardy could become only the second Leicester player to finish a campaign as the top flight's leading goalscorer, emulating Gary Lineker who was joint top scorer with Chelsea's Kerry Dixon in 1984-85.

Thursday is the only day of the week on which Leicester have never won a Premier League game (D3, L2). Their last top-flight victory on a Thursday was 3-1 against Aston Villa in December 1985.

Sheffield United