Leicester City v Sheffield United

John Egan of Sheffield United celebrates scoring against Aston Villa
John Egan has played in 33 league matches this season, with his only two goals coming in the past three games

TEAM NEWS

Leicester's Marc Albrighton, James Maddison and Ben Chilwell face fitness tests, while Caglar Soyuncu is banned.

Albrighton came off with a knock against Bournemouth, a game which Chilwell and Maddison missed with respective foot and hip injuries.

Sheffield United's John Fleck could return after a groin injury but Leon Clarke and Luke Freeman remain out.

Chris Basham, who was substituted after taking a ball to the face against Chelsea, will be assessed.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Leicester badly need a win to boost their hopes of a top-four finish, especially now they know fifth place won't get them into next season's Champions League after Manchester City's European ban was overturned.

I don't see them getting three points here, though. It doesn't seem to matter who or where Sheffield United play at the moment because, defensively, they are so well set up.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v DJ Nathan Dawe

Jamie Vardy is the Premier League's leading scorer so far this season with 23 goals

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Leicester City have won the past four meetings in all competitions.
  • The Foxes are aiming to do the double over Sheffield United for the first time since 1928-29.
  • This is the first time Leicester have hosted the Blades in a top-flight match since February 1976.

Leicester City

  • Leicester have won just one of their six matches since the Premier League restarted (D3, L2) - only relegated Norwich have fared worse.
  • They are aiming to keep four consecutive home clean sheets in the Premier League for the first time since February 2016, when they had five in their title-winning campaign.
  • Leicester have not ended a Premier League round of fixtures outside the top four in the table since mid-September.
  • Jamie Vardy is just one goal short of his previous best tally in the Premier League, which was 24 goals in 2015-16.
  • Vardy could become only the second Leicester player to finish a campaign as the top flight's leading goalscorer, emulating Gary Lineker who was joint top scorer with Chelsea's Kerry Dixon in 1984-85.
  • Thursday is the only day of the week on which Leicester have never won a Premier League game (D3, L2). Their last top-flight victory on a Thursday was 3-1 against Aston Villa in December 1985.

Sheffield United

  • Sheffield United have won three of their past four matches, drawing the other.
  • However, they have gone four away games without a win (D2, L2), scoring just one goal.
  • Only one of their last 12 Premier League goals was scored away from Bramall Lane.
  • The Blades have 54 points from their opening 35 games this season, the highest tally for a promoted club at this stage of a Premier League campaign since Ipswich in 2000-01.
  • Sheffield United have conceded just five goals from set-pieces in the Premier League this season, the fewest in the division.
  • They have conceded 33 league goals this season - the fewest conceded by a promoted club in a season is 41 by Newcastle United in 1993-94.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool35303276274993
2Man City35233991345772
3Chelsea361961164491563
4Leicester351781065362959
5Man Utd351611861352659
6Wolves351413848371155
7Sheff Utd35141293833554
8Tottenham351410115445952
9Arsenal35121495144750
10Burnley35148133947-850
11Everton35129144152-1145
12Southampton35136164558-1345
13Newcastle351110143652-1643
14Crystal Palace35119153045-1542
15Brighton35812153652-1636
16West Ham3597194459-1534
17Watford35810173354-2134
18Bournemouth3587203660-2431
19Aston Villa3586213865-2730
20Norwich3656252668-4221
