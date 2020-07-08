Pep Clotet: Birmingham City boss leaves club immediately

Pep Clotet had managed Oxford United in the 2017-18 season

Birmingham City boss Pep Clotet has left the club after Wednesday's 3-1 defeat by Swansea City.

The Spaniard, 43, was set to leave the Championship side at the end of the season but said it was "mutually agreed" he would step down immediately.

Birmingham have not won in 10 league matches and are 17th in the table.

Clotet had been assisting previous boss Garry Monk before succeeding him as head coach, initially on an interim basis, in June 2019.

Blues have picked up just two points out of a possible 15 since the Championship restarted after lockdown and are now just four points above the relegation zone.

Their next match is away to fellow strugglers Stoke on Sunday.