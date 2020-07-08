Swansea City: Steve Cooper focusing on Leeds clash rather than play-off race with Cardiff

Steve Cooper's Swansea have secured back-to-back wins for the first time since December

Steve Cooper insists Swansea City's focus is on Leeds United rather than a potential duel with Cardiff City for a place in the Championship's top six.

Swansea's win at Birmingham means they are a point and a place behind Cardiff, who currently occupy the last play-off spot, with four games left this season.

Cooper says his only concern is trying to secure a third straight win when Leeds visit this coming Sunday.

"I want to focus on the football," the Swansea head coach said.

"The moment we start thinking about what might be - (that) is not what I want.

"I have said every round of matches the picture will change, sometimes for the better and sometimes for the worse.

"This one is for the better but it means nothing if we don't take it into the next one."

Swansea would have been seven points adrift of Cardiff had Neil Harris' side seen off Blackburn on Tuesday.

But the Bluebirds' 3-2 defeat coupled with losses for Derby and Millwall made it an ideal set of midweek results for the Swans.

Nevertheless, Cooper warned that "things can change so quickly" after goals from Rhian Brewster, Ben Cabango and Jay Fulton secured a 3-1 win over Birmingham.

"I know the three points have never been more important than at this time of year but we have got to build on what was good at the weekend and today and even Millwall and take into the next game," he added.

"Leeds on the weekend - it's a game we are looking forward to. We don't look any further than that."