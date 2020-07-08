Jordan Henderson: Liverpool captain to have scan on knee injury

Jordan Henderson scored his fourth Premier League goal of the season

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson will have a scan to assess the extent of a knee injury that forced him off during the win at Brighton on Wednesday.

The England midfielder scored his side's second in a 3-1 victory but was substituted after 80 minutes following a collision with Yves Bissouma.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp says he does not know how serious the injury is.

"We have to wait. I didn't see it back but I know it will not be nothing," said Klopp.

Henderson, 30, has made 40 appearances in all competitions for the Premier League champions this season.