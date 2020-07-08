Jordan Henderson: Liverpool captain to have scan on knee injury

Jordan Henderson
Jordan Henderson scored his fourth Premier League goal of the season

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson will have a scan to assess the extent of a knee injury that forced him off during the win at Brighton on Wednesday.

The England midfielder scored his side's second in a 3-1 victory but was substituted after 80 minutes following a collision with Yves Bissouma.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp says he does not know how serious the injury is.

"We have to wait. I didn't see it back but I know it will not be nothing," said Klopp.

Henderson, 30, has made 40 appearances in all competitions for the Premier League champions this season.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you