Spanish La Liga
Real Betis1Osasuna0

Real Betis v Osasuna

Line-ups

Real Betis

  • 13Martín Fernández
  • 22Leite de Souza Junior
  • 23Mandi
  • 4Feddal
  • 15Moreno Lopera
  • 17Sánchez Rodríguez
  • 21Rodríguez
  • 18Guardado
  • 6Pedraza
  • 9Iglesias
  • 8Fekir

Substitutes

  • 1Robles
  • 3García Fernández
  • 5Bartra
  • 7Juanmi
  • 11Tello
  • 12da Silva Júnior
  • 14William Carvalho
  • 16Morón
  • 19Barragán
  • 20Lainez
  • 24Aleñá
  • 32González

Osasuna

  • 1Herrera
  • 2Vidal Miralles
  • 23Hernández
  • 5García
  • 15Latorre
  • 19Barja Alfonso
  • 20Brasanac
  • 27Moncayola
  • 8Mérida Pérez
  • 10Torres
  • 16Arnáiz

Substitutes

  • 3Rodríguez Navas
  • 6Sanjurjo
  • 12Roncaglia
  • 13Martínez
  • 21Pérez
  • 22López
  • 25Pérez
  • 30Estupiñán
  • 33Martínez
  • 34Oroz
  • 35Hualde
Referee:
Alejandro José Hernández Hernández

Match Stats

Home TeamReal BetisAway TeamOsasuna
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home0
Away3

Live Text

Dani Martín (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David García (Osasuna).

Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by Zouhair Feddal.

Attempt blocked. José Arnáiz (Osasuna) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kike Barja.

Goal!

Goal! Real Betis 1, Osasuna 0. Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joaquín with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Nacho Vidal.

Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Fran Mérida (Osasuna).

Foul by José Arnáiz (Osasuna).

Emerson (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid34238362214177
2Barcelona34227578364273
3Atl Madrid351615447262163
4Sevilla341612649331660
5Villarreal351671254441055
6Getafe351412942311154
7Real Sociedad34156135143851
8Valencia351311114551-650
9Ath Bilbao341212103829948
10Granada34138134240247
11Osasuna351112124048-845
12Levante34127154247-543
13Real Betis351011144555-1041
14Real Valladolid35815122939-1039
15Celta Vigo35715133444-1036
16Alavés3498173251-1935
17Eibar3498173451-1735
18Mallorca3485213559-2429
19Leganés34610182549-2428
20Espanyol3459202754-2724
View full Spanish La Liga table

