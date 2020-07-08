Dani Martín (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Real Betis v Osasuna
-
- From the section European Football
Line-ups
Real Betis
- 13Martín Fernández
- 22Leite de Souza Junior
- 23Mandi
- 4Feddal
- 15Moreno Lopera
- 17Sánchez Rodríguez
- 21Rodríguez
- 18Guardado
- 6Pedraza
- 9Iglesias
- 8Fekir
Substitutes
- 1Robles
- 3García Fernández
- 5Bartra
- 7Juanmi
- 11Tello
- 12da Silva Júnior
- 14William Carvalho
- 16Morón
- 19Barragán
- 20Lainez
- 24Aleñá
- 32González
Osasuna
- 1Herrera
- 2Vidal Miralles
- 23Hernández
- 5García
- 15Latorre
- 19Barja Alfonso
- 20Brasanac
- 27Moncayola
- 8Mérida Pérez
- 10Torres
- 16Arnáiz
Substitutes
- 3Rodríguez Navas
- 6Sanjurjo
- 12Roncaglia
- 13Martínez
- 21Pérez
- 22López
- 25Pérez
- 30Estupiñán
- 33Martínez
- 34Oroz
- 35Hualde
- Referee:
- Alejandro José Hernández Hernández
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by David García (Osasuna).
Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by Zouhair Feddal.
Attempt blocked. José Arnáiz (Osasuna) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kike Barja.
Goal!
Goal! Real Betis 1, Osasuna 0. Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joaquín with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Nacho Vidal.
Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fran Mérida (Osasuna).
Foul by José Arnáiz (Osasuna).
Emerson (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.