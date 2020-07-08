Javier Ontiveros (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Getafe v Villarreal
-
- From the section European Football
Line-ups
Getafe
- 13Soria
- 12Nyom
- 2Dakonam
- 16Etxeita
- 17Olivera
- 23Remeseiro Salgueiro
- 18Arambarri
- 24Timor
- 15Cucurella
- 20Maksimovic
- 7Mata
Substitutes
- 1Chichizola
- 6Chema
- 8Portillo
- 9Rodríguez
- 11Ndiaye
- 21Fajr
- 22Suárez
- 26Duro
- 28Poulolo
- 30Lavin
Villarreal
- 1Asenjo
- 20Peña
- 3Albiol
- 4Torres
- 18Moreno
- 8Cazorla
- 19Zambo Anguissa
- 10Iborra
- 24Ontiveros
- 11Chukwueze
- 7Moreno
Substitutes
- 2Gaspar
- 13Fernández
- 14Trigueros Muñoz
- 15Morlanes
- 16Quintillá
- 21Bruno
- 22Chakla
- 23Gómez Bardonado
- 28Lozano
- 30Martín
- 32Baena
- 34Niño
- Referee:
- Xavier Estrada Fernández
Match Stats
Home TeamGetafeAway TeamVillarreal
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away1
Live Text
Foul by David Timor (Getafe).
Vicente Iborra (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Timor (Getafe).
Foul by André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Villarreal).
Mathías Olivera (Getafe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Javier Ontiveros (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Allan-Roméo Nyom (Getafe).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.