Attempt missed. Andrea Pinamonti (Genoa) right footed shot from outside the box.
Genoa v Napoli
-
- From the section European Football
Line-ups
Genoa
- 1Perin
- 5Goldaniga
- 2Zapata
- 55Masiello
- 14Biraschi
- 29Cassata
- 20Schöne
- 85Behrami
- 3Barreca
- 99Pinamonti
- 9Sanabria
Substitutes
- 8Lerager
- 10Falque
- 13Ichazo
- 15Jagiello
- 18Ghiglione
- 19Pandev
- 22Marchetti
- 23Destro
- 30Favilli
- 32Ankersen
- 65Rovella
- 92Soumaoro
Napoli
- 1Meret
- 23Hysaj
- 44Manolas
- 19Maksimovic
- 6Mário Rui
- 8Ruiz
- 68Lobotka
- 12Elmas
- 21Politano
- 14Mertens
- 24Insigne
Substitutes
- 5Marques Loureiro
- 7Callejón
- 11Lozano
- 13Luperto
- 20Zielinski
- 22Di Lorenzo
- 25Ospina
- 27Karnezis
- 31Ghoulam
- 34Younes
- 99Milik
- Referee:
- Maurizio Mariani
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home29%
- Away71%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away4
Live Text
Attempt saved. Elseid Hysaj (Napoli) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne.
Second Half
Second Half begins Genoa 0, Napoli 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Genoa 0, Napoli 1.
Corner, Genoa. Conceded by Elseid Hysaj.
Corner, Genoa. Conceded by Stanislav Lobotka.
Goal!
Goal! Genoa 0, Napoli 1. Dries Mertens (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne.
Attempt missed. Stanislav Lobotka (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Cristián Zapata.
Corner, Genoa. Conceded by Nikola Maksimovic.
Attempt blocked. Antonio Sanabria (Genoa) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Dries Mertens.
Attempt blocked. Dries Mertens (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne.
Attempt saved. Francesco Cassata (Genoa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Mattia Perin.
Attempt saved. Dries Mertens (Napoli) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eljif Elmas.
Attempt blocked. Fabián Ruiz (Napoli) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eljif Elmas.
Foul by Matteo Politano (Napoli).
Davide Biraschi (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Dries Mertens (Napoli) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eljif Elmas.
Fabián Ruiz (Napoli) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Antonio Sanabria (Genoa).
Mário Rui (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Francesco Cassata (Genoa).
Dries Mertens (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Francesco Cassata (Genoa).
Foul by Eljif Elmas (Napoli).
Valon Behrami (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Mattia Perin.
Attempt saved. Eljif Elmas (Napoli) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Fabián Ruiz.
Attempt missed. Cristián Zapata (Genoa) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lasse Schöne with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Genoa. Conceded by Kostas Manolas.
Foul by Fabián Ruiz (Napoli).
Lasse Schöne (Genoa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Andrea Pinamonti (Genoa) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Francesco Cassata.
Elseid Hysaj (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Antonio Sanabria (Genoa).
VAR Decision: No Goal Genoa 0-0 Napoli.
GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Eljif Elmas (Napoli) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
Hand ball by Kostas Manolas (Napoli).