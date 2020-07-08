Italian Serie A
Fiorentina0Cagliari0

Fiorentina v Cagliari

Line-ups

Fiorentina

  • 69Dragowski
  • 4Milenkovic
  • 17Ceccherini
  • 22Cáceres
  • 23Venuti
  • 88Duncan
  • 5Badelj
  • 21Lirola
  • 25ChiesaBooked at 9minsSubstituted forGhezzalat 45'minutes
  • 28Vlahovic
  • 7Ribéry

Substitutes

  • 1Terracciano
  • 3dos Santos de Paulo
  • 8Castrovilli
  • 9Kouamé
  • 11Sottil
  • 18Ghezzal
  • 19Agudelo
  • 29Chagas Estevao
  • 32Dalle Mura
  • 63Cutrone
  • 78Pulgar
  • 93Terzic

Cagliari

  • 28Cragno
  • 40Walukiewicz
  • 15Klavan
  • 22Lykogiannis
  • 18Nández
  • 6Rog
  • 14Birsa
  • 3Mattiello
  • 4Nainggolan
  • 99Simeone
  • 10Geraldino dos Santos Galvão

Substitutes

  • 1Bittencourt Pinheiro
  • 8Cigarini
  • 9Paloschi
  • 16Boccia
  • 19Pisacane
  • 21Ionita
  • 24Faragò
  • 26Ragatzu
  • 27Lombardi
  • 34Ciocci
Referee:
Gianluca Manganiello

Match Stats

Home TeamFiorentinaAway TeamCagliari
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home10
Away5
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home5
Away6

Live Text

Attempt blocked. Federico Ceccherini (Fiorentina) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rachid Ghezzal with a cross.

Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Ragnar Klavan.

Milan Badelj (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Federico Mattiello (Cagliari).

Substitution

Substitution, Fiorentina. Rachid Ghezzal replaces Federico Chiesa.

Second Half

Second Half begins Fiorentina 0, Cagliari 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Fiorentina 0, Cagliari 0.

Attempt missed. Pol Lirola (Fiorentina) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Marko Rog.

Foul by Dusan Vlahovic (Fiorentina).

Federico Mattiello (Cagliari) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt saved. Franck Ribéry (Fiorentina) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Federico Chiesa.

Attempt saved. João Pedro (Cagliari) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina).

Giovanni Simeone (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Federico Ceccherini (Fiorentina) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Martín Cáceres with a headed pass following a corner.

Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Federico Mattiello.

Joseph Alfred Duncan (Fiorentina) hits the left post with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Milan Badelj.

Foul by Lorenzo Venuti (Fiorentina).

Charalampos Lykogiannis (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Giovanni Simeone (Cagliari) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by João Pedro with a cross.

Attempt missed. Charalampos Lykogiannis (Cagliari) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Valter Birsa.

Franck Ribéry (Fiorentina) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Nahitan Nández (Cagliari).

Attempt saved. Pol Lirola (Fiorentina) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Franck Ribéry.

Foul by Lorenzo Venuti (Fiorentina).

Federico Mattiello (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Joseph Alfred Duncan (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Giovanni Simeone (Cagliari).

Attempt missed. Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Milan Badelj.

Offside, Cagliari. Federico Mattiello tries a through ball, but João Pedro is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Franck Ribéry.

Attempt missed. Marko Rog (Cagliari) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Radja Nainggolan.

Attempt blocked. Milan Badelj (Fiorentina) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pol Lirola.

Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Valter Birsa (Cagliari).

Booking

Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina).

João Pedro (Cagliari) wins a free kick on the left wing.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus31243465303575
2Lazio31215567333468
3Inter Milan30197463313264
4Atalanta30196583394463
5Napoli31156104940951
6AC Milan31147104339449
7Roma301461054421248
8Hellas Verona30119103736142
9Bologna30118114347-441
10Sassuolo30117125552340
11Cagliari311010114846240
12Parma30116134140139
13Fiorentina31811123743-635
14Sampdoria3095163651-1532
15Udinese3088142743-1632
16Torino3094173456-2231
17Lecce3177174071-3128
18Genoa3169163759-2227
19Brescia3056192758-3121
20SPAL3054212353-3019
View full Italian Serie A table

