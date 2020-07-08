Attempt blocked. Federico Ceccherini (Fiorentina) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Fiorentina v Cagliari
-
- From the section European Football
Line-ups
Fiorentina
- 69Dragowski
- 4Milenkovic
- 17Ceccherini
- 22Cáceres
- 23Venuti
- 88Duncan
- 5Badelj
- 21Lirola
- 25ChiesaBooked at 9minsSubstituted forGhezzalat 45'minutes
- 28Vlahovic
- 7Ribéry
Substitutes
- 1Terracciano
- 3dos Santos de Paulo
- 8Castrovilli
- 9Kouamé
- 11Sottil
- 18Ghezzal
- 19Agudelo
- 29Chagas Estevao
- 32Dalle Mura
- 63Cutrone
- 78Pulgar
- 93Terzic
Cagliari
- 28Cragno
- 40Walukiewicz
- 15Klavan
- 22Lykogiannis
- 18Nández
- 6Rog
- 14Birsa
- 3Mattiello
- 4Nainggolan
- 99Simeone
- 10Geraldino dos Santos Galvão
Substitutes
- 1Bittencourt Pinheiro
- 8Cigarini
- 9Paloschi
- 16Boccia
- 19Pisacane
- 21Ionita
- 24Faragò
- 26Ragatzu
- 27Lombardi
- 34Ciocci
- Referee:
- Gianluca Manganiello
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away6
Live Text
Attempt blocked. Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rachid Ghezzal with a cross.
Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Ragnar Klavan.
Milan Badelj (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Federico Mattiello (Cagliari).
Substitution
Substitution, Fiorentina. Rachid Ghezzal replaces Federico Chiesa.
Second Half
Second Half begins Fiorentina 0, Cagliari 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Fiorentina 0, Cagliari 0.
Attempt missed. Pol Lirola (Fiorentina) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Marko Rog.
Foul by Dusan Vlahovic (Fiorentina).
Federico Mattiello (Cagliari) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Franck Ribéry (Fiorentina) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Federico Chiesa.
Attempt saved. João Pedro (Cagliari) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina).
Giovanni Simeone (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Federico Ceccherini (Fiorentina) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Martín Cáceres with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Federico Mattiello.
Joseph Alfred Duncan (Fiorentina) hits the left post with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Milan Badelj.
Foul by Lorenzo Venuti (Fiorentina).
Charalampos Lykogiannis (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Giovanni Simeone (Cagliari) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by João Pedro with a cross.
Attempt missed. Charalampos Lykogiannis (Cagliari) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Valter Birsa.
Franck Ribéry (Fiorentina) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Nahitan Nández (Cagliari).
Attempt saved. Pol Lirola (Fiorentina) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Franck Ribéry.
Foul by Lorenzo Venuti (Fiorentina).
Federico Mattiello (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Joseph Alfred Duncan (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Giovanni Simeone (Cagliari).
Attempt missed. Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Milan Badelj.
Offside, Cagliari. Federico Mattiello tries a through ball, but João Pedro is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Franck Ribéry.
Attempt missed. Marko Rog (Cagliari) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Radja Nainggolan.
Attempt blocked. Milan Badelj (Fiorentina) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pol Lirola.
Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Valter Birsa (Cagliari).
Booking
Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina).
João Pedro (Cagliari) wins a free kick on the left wing.