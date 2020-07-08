Forest Green Rovers: Kane Wilson joins League Two club on two-year contract

Kane Wilson
Kane Wilson made one appearance for West Brom as a substitute in a League Cup tie against Northampton

Forest Green Rovers have signed defender Kane Wilson on a free transfer from West Brom.

The 20-year-old, who can operate as a wing back on either side, has agreed a two-year contract.

Wilson has spent the past two seasons on loan at Exeter City and Tranmere respectively, playing 13 games for Rovers in League One in 2019-20.

“We see Kane as a great asset and think he’ll be a good fit for us,” director of football Richard Hughes said.

“He’s the modern full-back and can effect the play at both ends of the pitch.”

