Forest Green Rovers: Kane Wilson joins League Two club on two-year contract
Forest Green Rovers have signed defender Kane Wilson on a free transfer from West Brom.
The 20-year-old, who can operate as a wing back on either side, has agreed a two-year contract.
Wilson has spent the past two seasons on loan at Exeter City and Tranmere respectively, playing 13 games for Rovers in League One in 2019-20.
“We see Kane as a great asset and think he’ll be a good fit for us,” director of football Richard Hughes said.
“He’s the modern full-back and can effect the play at both ends of the pitch.”