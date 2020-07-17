FA Cup quiz: Can you name 18 Britons to manage in the final since 1993?

Can Frank Lampard join the 18 people in our quiz?

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is bidding to become the 19th British manager to reach the FA Cup final since the Premier League began in 1992-93.

They face Manchester United on Sunday - a day after Arsenal play Manchester City in the other semi-final.

Can you name the other 18? We will tell you the year they managed in the FA Cup final and a clue or two about each one.

You have five minutes. Good luck!