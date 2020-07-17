FA Cup quiz: Can you name 18 Britons to manage in the final since 1993?
-
- From the section FA Cup
Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is bidding to become the 19th British manager to reach the FA Cup final since the Premier League began in 1992-93.
They face Manchester United on Sunday - a day after Arsenal play Manchester City in the other semi-final.
Can you name the other 18? We will tell you the year they managed in the FA Cup final and a clue or two about each one.
You have five minutes. Good luck!
Can you name the British FA Cup final managers since 1993?
Score: 0 / 18
05:00
|Rank
|Hint
|Answers
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18