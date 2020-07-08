Anthony Knockaert: Fulham sign winger on permanent deal from Brighton

Anthony Knockaert has played in the Premier League with Leicester and Brighton

Fulham have signed Anthony Knockaert on a permanent deal from Brighton & Hove Albion following a loan spell.

The 28-year-old winger has scored four goals in 39 games for the Championship promotion hopefuls since making a season-long switch in July 2019.

The Frenchman has agreed a three-year contract at Craven Cottage, with the west London club having an option to extend the deal by a further year.

The fee Fulham have paid Brighton for Knockaert is undisclosed.

He joined Brighton from Standard Liege in January 2016, and he scored 27 goals in 139 outings for the Seagulls.

"I’m happy to continue the adventure with Fulham for three more years," he told the club website.

"I’m really excited for the remainder of this season and hopefully we can achieve our goal of being promoted to the Premier League."