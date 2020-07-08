EFL coronavirus testing: No positive tests for second week in a row

Of the 3,498 players and club staff tested, 3,004 were from the Championship

The latest round of coronavirus testing in the English Football League has again returned no positive results.

A total of 3,498 players and club staff from the Championship and League One were tested over the past week.

No League Two tests were carried out as the 2019-20 season concluded following Northampton's win against Exeter in the play-off final on 29 June.

It is now two weeks since three individuals from two Championship clubs tested positive for coronavirus.

