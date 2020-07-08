EFL coronavirus testing: No positive tests for second week in a row
-
- From the section Football
The latest round of coronavirus testing in the English Football League has again returned no positive results.
A total of 3,498 players and club staff from the Championship and League One were tested over the past week.
No League Two tests were carried out as the 2019-20 season concluded following Northampton's win against Exeter in the play-off final on 29 June.
It is now two weeks since three individuals from two Championship clubs tested positive for coronavirus.