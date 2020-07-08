Marvin Ekpiteta: Blackpool sign defender from Leyton Orient

Marvin Ekpiteta played 32 games for Leyton Orient in 2019-20

Blackpool have signed defender Marvin Ekpiteta on a two-year deal after his contract ended with League Two side Leyton Orient.

The 24-year-old made 79 appearances for Orient after joining the O's from non-league side East Thurrock in January 2018.

Orient say they offered the centre-back "numerous terms" in 2019-20 to sign a new contract, however he turned down a deal.

"The club is oozing positivity, so I feel this is a perfect opportunity to show what I can do," he told Blackpool's website.

"I love to defend and am also confident to play with the ball at my feet when the time is right, so I feel I have a lot to offer to Blackpool."

During his time with Orient, Ekpiteta won the National League title in 2018-19 as well as helping them reach the FA Trophy final in the same season.

"The club would like to wish Marvin all the best with his new challenge stepping up to League One, and thank him for his contributions in our title winning season," Orient said in a statement.