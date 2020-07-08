Chiedozie Ogbene: Rotherham winger declares for Republic of Ireland

Chiedozie Ogbene helped Rotherham United secure promotion to League One

Rotherham United midfielder Chiedozie Ogbene has "expressed his desire" to represent the Republic of Ireland at international level.

The FAI has now begun the eligibility process for the Nigeria-born winger, who moved to Cork aged seven.

Ogbene, 23, impressed in the League of Ireland before joining Brentford in 2018.

After a loan spell with Exeter City, he moved to Rotherham in 2019, helping the club earn promotion to League One.

Prior to pursuing a career in England, Ogbene spent two seasons at Cork City before joining Limerick in 2017, where he scored eight goals in 38 appearances.

The Republic face Bulgaria and Finland in the Uefa Nations League in September before taking on Slovakia in their Euro 2021 play-off semi-final on 8 October.