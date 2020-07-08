Scottish gossip: Stoke, Celtic, Marshall, Turnbull, Rangers, Hibs, Hearts

Stoke City could beat Celtic to the signature of Wigan Athletic and Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall. (Sun)

And Stoke could also move for Motherwell midfielder David Turnbull, who came close to joining Celtic last summer. (Record)

Celtic could resume their interest in Turnbull but face competition from Newcastle United and Stoke. (Express, print edition)

Fulham's Marcus Bettinelli is the latest goalkeeper being linked with Celtic. (Mail)

Rhian Brewster will hold talks with Liverpool about his future amid speculation about a loan move to Rangers. (Sun)

Rangers defender Nikola Katic expects to be out for six months after sustaining a serious knee injury in training. (Record)

Hamilton Academical and Rangers are set to play a behind closed doors friendly on Friday as the clubs begin their pre-season in earnest. (Sun)

And Hibernian and St Mirren hope to get permission to play on Saturday. (Scotsman - subscription required)

Hibs boss Jack Ross has hinted at Florian Kamberi's departure, after the striker spent the second part of last season on loan at Rangers. (Herald - subscription required)

Ross County hope to secure forward Ross Stewart on an extended contract. (Press and Journal - subscription required)

Coach Lee McCulloch is expected to reunite with manager Robbie Neilson at Hearts after leaving Dundee United. (Record)

Neilson is in no rush to appoint assistants and will assess the coaching staff currently at Hearts. (Scotsman - subscription required)