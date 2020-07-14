Manchester City v Bournemouth

Eddie Howe is the Premier League's current longest-serving manager but his Bournemouth side face a fight to stay in the division

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has no reported fresh injury problems ahead of the visit of Bournemouth.

Sergio Aguero remains the only absentee as he continues his rehabilitation after knee surgery.

Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake could miss the rest of the season because of the groin injury he sustained during the win over Leicester.

Joshua King's hamstring problem will be assessed but Adam Smith definitely misses out with a head injury.

This leaves the Cherries stretched in defence, with Chris Mepham and Simon Francis still sidelined by knee injuries - although Steve Cook did come off the bench against Leicester after recovering from a hamstring problem.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Bournemouth's win over Leicester on Sunday was such a strange game. Leicester looked in control at 1-0 up at half-time, but self-imploded after the break.

I don't see the Cherries' revival continuing at Etihad Stadium, though. Manchester City have hit five goals in each of their past two games, and I think they will bag a few more here.

Prediction: 4-0

Lawro's full predictions v DJ Nathan Dawe

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City have won all nine of their Premier League games against Bournemouth by an aggregate score of 28-4. It's the best 100% record one opponent has against another in English top-flight history.

Bournemouth have never beaten City in any division (D2, L13).

City have scored 16 goals and conceded just two in the last four meetings between the sides at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City

Manchester City have earned successive 5-0 victories. They last scored five or more goals in three consecutive matches in September 2017.

City have won their past five home league games, scoring 19 goals without conceding. They haven't won six in a row at home in the top flight without letting in a goal since March 1902.

Raheem Sterling has scored in all but one of his eight Premier League appearances against Bournemouth - his total of nine league goals against the Cherries is more than he has managed against any other side.

Sterling has scored 27 goals in all competitions this season, more than any other Premier League player.

Kevin De Bruyne has been directly involved in an unrivalled 29 Premier League goals this season, with 11 goals and 18 assists.

Bournemouth