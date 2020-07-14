Arsenal v Liverpool

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta won five matches against Liverpool during his playing career

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal are still missing forward Eddie Nketiah, who serves the second match of a three-game suspension following his red card against Leicester City.

Mesut Ozil's back will be assessed, while Bernd Leno, Gabriel Martinelli, Pablo Mari and Calum Chambers are set to miss the remainder of the season.

Liverpool will select from the same squad that drew with Burnley.

James Milner remains out and Joel Matip and Jordan Henderson will both miss the rest of 2019-20 because of injury.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Liverpool had a bit of a hiccup against Burnley on Saturday, which wasn't a massive surprise. I know they can still pass 100 points and beat Manchester City's record, but I don't think the thought of doing that will be driving their players on.

Jurgen Klopp changed his side a bit against the Clarets, which was good for the youngsters in his squad, but I don't think we will see Liverpool at their very best here either.

Against Tottenham, Arsenal did what Arsenal normally do - just when you think they might have turned a corner, they get beaten. They had some moments to forget at the back.

They will think they got mugged a little but they were just naive defensively and, until they change their personnel, that is the way it is going to be with them all the time.

I am expecting an open game, though, and I'm going with another draw for Liverpool.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal are winless in nine Premier League meetings with Liverpool since a 4-1 victory at the Emirates in April 2015 (D4, L5).

The Gunners have conceded 90 goals against Liverpool in the Premier League, a club record against a single opponent.

Arsenal

Arsenal's defeat against Tottenham ended a four-match unbeaten run (W3, D1).

The Gunners can win a maximum of 59 points this season, which would be their lowest-ever total for a 38-match campaign.

They have won just one match this season against established top-six teams (D3, L5).

Arsenal have dropped a league-high 15 points from winning positions since Mikel Arteta's first game in charge in December.

Alexandre Lacazette has scored two goals in his last three league appearances, equalling his tally from the previous 14 games.

Liverpool