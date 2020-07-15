Championship
Bristol City17:00Stoke
Venue: Ashton Gate

Bristol City v Stoke City

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds43259969343584
2West Brom442216674413382
3Brentford432391178354378
4Fulham4422111158441477
5Nottm Forest4318151055431269
6Cardiff441716116257567
7Millwall441617115046465
8Swansea431615125550563
9Preston431711155652462
10Derby441613155860-261
11Bristol City431710165862-461
12Blackburn441612166057360
13Wigan441512175453157
14Reading441511185550556
15Sheff Wed441511185459-556
16QPR44159206171-1054
17Middlesbrough441214184557-1250
18Stoke43147225666-1049
19Birmingham431213185269-1749
20Huddersfield441212204965-1648
21Charlton431210214758-1146
22Hull44129235783-2645
23Luton44129235080-3045
24Barnsley431013204667-2143
