Micky Mellon: Tranmere Rovers chairman Mark Palios will take time over successor

Micky Mellon won 91 of his 198 games in charge of Tranmere Rovers

Tranmere Rovers chairman Mark Palios will take his time in finding the right man to succeed Micky Mellon as manager at Prenton Park.

The 48-year-old Scot was confirmed as the new Dundee United boss on Monday after nearly four years with Rovers.

After two promotions in successive years, they will start next season back in League Two following relegation.

But Palios insists that Mellon has left a good legacy on the Wirral, with hope of a swift return to the third tier.

With 12 games left of the season, Rovers had just won three in a row away from home to climb to within three points of safety when the campaign was suspended in March because of coronavirus, and then ended in June.

They still have most of their key players under contract, a reason for confidence ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

"If you look at the squad," said Palios, "we have a very good core that Micky built and we plan to build on that.

"We have to move on. From my perspective you've actually got a club that is quite attractive to people, especially in these uncertain times.

"It's not about a wrecking ball. It's about somebody who can take that squad on and take it further forward.

"There's a whole range of people that we will have to go through and get the right person.

"We will work as quickly as we can but we're not rushing into a decision."

When former Fleetwood Town, Barnsley and Shrewsbury Town boss Mellon arrived in October 2016, he was Tranmere's seventh managerial appointment in two and a half years.