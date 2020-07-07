Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Gabriel.
Lecce v Lazio
Line-ups
Lecce
- 21Vasconcellos FerreiraBooked at 56mins
- 7DonatiBooked at 43mins
- 5Lucioni
- 6Paz
- 27Calderoni
- 8Mancosu
- 4PetriccioneBooked at 65minsSubstituted forDeiolaat 72'minutes
- 72Barak
- 10FalcoSubstituted forRispoliat 72'minutes
- 30BabacarSubstituted forMajerat 52'minutes
- 18SaponaraSubstituted forFariasat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Vera
- 11Shakhov
- 14Deiola
- 15Monterisi
- 17Farias
- 22Vigorito
- 29Rispoli
- 34Maselli
- 35Rimoli
- 37Majer
- 39Dell'Orco
- 40Sava
Lazio
- 1Strakosha
- 4Gabarrón GilBooked at 90mins
- 33Acerbi
- 26RaduBooked at 44minsSubstituted forRamos Marchiat 45'minutes
- 29LazzariSubstituted forAdekanyeat 85'minutes
- 10Romero Alconchel
- 6LeivaSubstituted forMilinkovic-Savicat 45'minutes
- 16ParoloSubstituted forCataldiat 70'minutes
- 22Rodríguez MenéndezSubstituted forJ Lukakuat 45'minutes
- 20CaicedoBooked at 22mins
- 17ImmobileBooked at 81mins
Substitutes
- 3Ramos Marchi
- 5J Lukaku
- 8Anderson
- 15Jacinto Quissanga
- 21Milinkovic-Savic
- 23Guerrieri
- 24Proto
- 28Pomilio Lima da Silva
- 32Cataldi
- 34Adekanye
- 52Falbo
- 93Vavro
- Referee:
- Fabio Maresca
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away9
- Corners
- Home3
- Away13
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away10
Live Text
Attempt missed. Andrea Rispoli (Lecce) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the right wing misses to the left.
Dismissal
Patric (Lazio) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
Attempt missed. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Danilo Cataldi.
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Gabriel.
Attempt saved. Bobby Adekanye (Lazio) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Francesco Acerbi with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Lazio. Bobby Adekanye replaces Manuel Lazzari.
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Andrea Rispoli.
Attempt saved. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Francesco Acerbi.
Booking
Ciro Immobile (Lazio) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Lecce. Conceded by Luiz Felipe.
Attempt blocked. Diego Farias (Lecce) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Andrea Rispoli with a cross.
Attempt saved. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Danilo Cataldi with a cross.
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Alessandro Deiola.
Attempt blocked. Danilo Cataldi (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Danilo Cataldi (Lazio) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio).
Antonin Barak (Lecce) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Marco Calderoni.
Attempt missed. Zan Majer (Lecce) left footed shot from very close range is too high.
Attempt saved. Marco Mancosu (Lecce) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Diego Farias.
Attempt missed. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Danilo Cataldi.
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Marco Calderoni.
Substitution
Substitution, Lecce. Andrea Rispoli replaces Filippo Falco.
Substitution
Substitution, Lecce. Alessandro Deiola replaces Jacopo Petriccione.
Substitution
Substitution, Lazio. Danilo Cataldi replaces Marco Parolo.
Attempt blocked. Luiz Felipe (Lazio) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luis Alberto with a cross.
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Gabriel.
Attempt saved. Luis Alberto (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Luiz Felipe.
Offside, Lazio. Luis Alberto tries a through ball, but Ciro Immobile is caught offside.
Luiz Felipe (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marco Mancosu (Lecce).
Booking
Jacopo Petriccione (Lecce) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Offside, Lazio. Luis Alberto tries a through ball, but Ciro Immobile is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Jacopo Petriccione (Lecce) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Filippo Falco (Lecce) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Zan Majer.
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Nehuén Paz.
Substitution
Substitution, Lecce. Diego Farias replaces Riccardo Saponara.
Attempt missed. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) right footed shot from very close range is too high. Assisted by Luis Alberto with a cross following a corner.