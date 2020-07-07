Jemma Purfield: Bristol City sign left-back after Liverpool exit

Jemma Purfield spent 18 months with Liverpool

Bristol City have signed left-back Jemma Purfield on a two-year deal after her departure from relegated Liverpool.

The 23-year-old had been with the Reds since January 2019 but left after reaching the end of her contract.

She previously played for Doncaster, Durham and at college level in the USA.

"After my first conversation with Jemma, I knew the environment she was seeking for her next challenge matched perfectly with what we provide," said City manager Tanya Oxtoby.

"We are about developing, challenging and providing opportunities for young English talent in one of the best leagues in the world."