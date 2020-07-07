Burton Albion: Quinn, Brayford & Wallace take pay cuts to sign new deals
Midfielder Stephen Quinn, defender John Brayford and utility player Kieran Wallace have all signed new reduced-terms deals at Burton Albion.
The trio were all out of contract at the end of the 2019-20 League One season, which was curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic.
Veteran Quinn, 34, and Wallace, 25, have signed one-year agreements.
Meanwhile, Brayford, 32, has signed a two-year contract with the Brewers, after talks with boss Jake Buxton.
"I spoke to the new manager about it and I decided it was the right thing to do," the former Derby and Crewe full-back said.
"If reducing my pay was going to help the football club in the long run, then I was happy to help."
Buxton said of the trio: "We're delighted that John's staying at the club and he's shown he's still got a lot to offer at this level.
"I think it's a brilliant message to the Burton Albion supporters that someone of Stephen's calibre wants to stay at the club.
He added: "When you have to assemble a squad of players, a player like Kieran is always an important part of that."