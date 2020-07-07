Burton Albion: Quinn, Brayford & Wallace take pay cuts to sign new deals

John Brayford and Kieran Wallace celebrate the latter's goal at Portsmouth last September

Midfielder Stephen Quinn, defender John Brayford and utility player Kieran Wallace have all signed new reduced-terms deals at Burton Albion.

The trio were all out of contract at the end of the 2019-20 League One season, which was curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Veteran Quinn, 34, and Wallace, 25, have signed one-year agreements.

Meanwhile, Brayford, 32, has signed a two-year contract with the Brewers, after talks with boss Jake Buxton.

"I spoke to the new manager about it and I decided it was the right thing to do," the former Derby and Crewe full-back said.

"If reducing my pay was going to help the football club in the long run, then I was happy to help."

Buxton said of the trio: "We're delighted that John's staying at the club and he's shown he's still got a lot to offer at this level.

"I think it's a brilliant message to the Burton Albion supporters that someone of Stephen's calibre wants to stay at the club.

He added: "When you have to assemble a squad of players, a player like Kieran is always an important part of that."