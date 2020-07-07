Devante Rodney: Port Vale sign ex-Manchester City youngster from Salford

Devante Rodney only started one league game during his time with Salford City

Port Vale boss John Askey has made his first signing of this summer by bringing in forward Devante Rodney on a free transfer after his release by fellow League Two side Salford City.

The ex-Manchester City youngster, 22, has signed a three-year deal, tying him to Burslem until June 2023.

He spent the 2019-20 season on loan with Stockport County and FC Halifax.

"John very much sees Devante as a player for now and the future," said Vale chief executive Colin Garlick.

"He's of a young age and just had a really good spell at Halifax - chipping in goals to help get them into a play-off position. The gaffer likes the look of him."

Garlick added: "Devante offers something completely different to Tom Pope and Mark Cullen. He's young and has a real good physique. We're looking to probably have four strikers - I think there will be another one to come."

Rodney, who is 6ft 2ins tall, played for the Manchester City and Sheffield Wednesday academies, prior to joining Hartlepool in 2017.

He then moved on to Salford on a two-year deal in June 2018.

