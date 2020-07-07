West Ham manager David Moyes unhappy with Premier League schedule

David Moyes' West Ham have picked up four points from their last two Premier League matches

West Ham manager David Moyes says it is "not correct" his team are playing Premier League games so close together.

The Hammers, four points above the relegation zone, are in the midst of a run of three matches in seven days.

After drawing at Newcastle last Sunday, they host Burnley on Wednesday before visiting Norwich on Saturday.

"For us to be put in a period of three games in six days [sic], which arguably are three of our most important games, is not correct," said Moyes.

"I don't agree with the Premier League and how they've done that."

The Premier League schedule has been significantly reorganised as part of Project Restart, the plan to finish the season in June and July after it was suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, but Moyes believes his players "need recovery time".

Victory over Chelsea last Wednesday and a valuable point at Newcastle on Sunday have eased the pressure on Moyes and his players, who face three of the bottom four clubs in their final five games.

"The players realise what they have to do to get back ready again and are recovering quicker, and we've had to do that," he added. "The players have been great and really looked after themselves.

"After they came back from lockdown, they were in good condition and we've trained hard for the games. We only have three weeks left and we need to keep fit and in shape."