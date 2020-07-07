Rachael Laws: Liverpool Women sign former Reading goalkeeper

Rachael Laws helped Reading finish fifth in the Women's Super League this season

Liverpool Women have signed former Reading goalkeeper Rachael Laws on an undisclosed-length deal.

The 29-year-old was a free agent after leaving the Royals last month, where she had spent two years.

Laws previously had a spell with the Reds on loan from Sunderland in 2013 and played nine games as they won the Women's Super League title.

"This signing is great news, Rachael is an experienced WSL goalkeeper," boss Vicky Jepson told the club website.

Liverpool were relegated from WSL last season and Laws acknowledged it will be a difficult challenge to get back to the top flight.

"It gives us something to aim for, something to chase," she said. "It's not going to be an easy season, it's a difficult league to get out of.

"But I think we've got a good group who will work hard through the good and the bad, and it's about picking points up along the way and sticking together."