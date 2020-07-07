Poppy Pattinson: Everton sign defender after Bristol City exit

From the section

Poppy Pattinson joined Bristol City Women in 2018

Everton Women have signed England Under-21 international Poppy Pattinson following her exit from fellow Women's Super League club Bristol City.

The left-back, who has also played for her country at under-17 and under-19 levels, has agreed a two-year contract.

Durham-born Pattinson, 20, started her senior career with Sunderland before joining Manchester City.

Pattinson joined Bristol City in August 2018 and moves to Everton at the end of her contract.