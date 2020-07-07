Alan Burrows: Motherwell chief executive quits SFPL board

Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows, right, has spent two years on the SPFL board

The SPFL board needs "freshness" and "new ideas", says Alan Burrows, as he confirmed he is to step down after two years as a member.

The Motherwell chief executive will not be a candidate for re-election when the board is voted in prior to the SPFL annual general meeting this month.

Burrows intends to devote more time to his Fir Park duties.

"I have thought long and hard about it," he tweeted. "I'm happy to stand back and let others get involved.

"The board needs a degree of continuity, particularly with the challenges of Covid-19 still far from over, and I am glad some of my colleagues have once again put themselves forward for re-election."