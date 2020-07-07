Championship: Can Cardiff City or Swansea City triumph in play-off race?

Media playback is not supported on this device Cardiff and Swansea's promotion bids - it's all in the maths

Cardiff City and Swansea City remain in the race for the Championship play-offs as the finishing line comes into view.

With five games to play in this longest of seasons, the two Welsh sides are among a clutch of clubs hoping 2019-20 will be stretched by another couple of weeks by a top-six finish.

Automatic promotion hopes are long gone for Cardiff and Swansea, with Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion looking good for the top two even though Brentford have not given up hope.

The most likely scenario at this point is that the Bees will be in the play-offs alongside Fulham and fifth-placed Nottingham Forest, who are seven points clear of Derby County in seventh.

In between the two East Midlands clubs are Cardiff, with Swansea one place below the Rams in eighth.

Then come the likes of Millwall and Preston North End, for whom all hope may not yet be lost.

But whose promotion hopes will be over when the regular season ends 22 July, and who will be preparing for a shot at reaching the Premier League?

What is needed?

Last season, Frank Lampard's Derby claimed the final play-off place.

They had 74 points, which is the average number required to finish sixth in the second tier over the last 20 seasons.

The highest sixth-placed points tally during that period was a whopping 80 points, racked up by Fulham in 2016-17, while the lowest was just 68, which was enough to send Leicester City's season into overtime in 2012-13.

Cardiff currently have 64 points - three more than Derby - while Swansea are on 60.

The teams battling to make the Championship play-offs

Who is in form?

Nobody knew what to expect after coronavirus caused a three-month break in the season, but Cardiff and Derby have come back firing.

Both clubs have taken 10 points from a possible 12 since football returned, while Forest, with two wins and two draws, are also unbeaten.

Swansea have seven points from four games, while Millwall and Preston have only one post-lockdown victory between them.

The likes of Blackburn and Bristol City appear to have slipped out of contention thanks to poor form in recent weeks, while Brentford - with four straight wins - and Fulham look like play-off certainties.

Cardiff boss Neil Harris says he is enjoying watching his team right now, which is not surprising given that the Bluebirds are enjoying their best run of the season.

Harris has some influential players back fit and his side have found momentum at just the right time.

Swansea, who are not helped by injury issues in central defence, are still trying to rediscover the kind of form which saw them lead the Championship in the early stages of the campaign.

It was a while ago now, but Steve Cooper's side began the season with five wins and a draw from six matches.

They may need something similar at the end of the campaign if they are to make the top six.

The season has lasted 11 months already, but Neil Harris and Steve Cooper are hoping their respective teams will still be in action come the play-off final on 4 August

What is to come?

Cardiff host Blackburn tonight and have home games against Derby and Hull to come either side of trips to Fulham and Middlesbrough.

Swansea go to Birmingham on Wednesday and must also visit Nottingham Forest and Reading, while leaders Leeds and Bristol City are due at the Liberty Stadium.

Forest also play Fulham and Stoke at home and face trips to Preston and Barnsley.

Derby have what looks on paper like the trickiest run-in, with games at West Brom and Birmingham as well as Cardiff and home meetings with Brentford and Leeds.

Millwall will welcome Middlesbrough, Blackburn and Hull to the Den while travelling to Hull and Queens Park Rangers.

Preston have three away days left, at Sheffield Wednesday, Brentford and Bristol City, with Birmingham as well as Forest to come at Deepdale.

The loss of Joe Rodon to an ankle injury was a blow to Swansea's play-off hopes

What are they saying?

Cardiff manager Neil Harris: "We have been a team that's been written off and written off and we've come from nowhere to be in a strong position. That gives us the calmness to keep doing what we are doing.

"I feel relaxed. I don't feel hunted at all. We have just got to keep winning games and keep trying to strengthen our position.

"With every passing matchday, we are closer to our goal of making the play-offs."

Swansea head coach Steve Cooper: "There is not long to go but I think a lot will happen.

"We just need to focus on Birmingham. It's similar to (after) Middlesbrough - we have got to back up a win with another win. We will see where it takes us."

Lockdown gave the injured Lee Tomlin, who has been an important player under Neil Harris, the chance to recover from injury

BBC Wales football correspondent Rob Phillips:

Hands up Cardiff City fans who predicted their team would be in the Championship top six with five games to go? Anyone? Thought not!

The Bluebirds are the football restart's surprise package.

Neil Harris has been particularly adept at using his squad depth. Substitutes have become, as England rugby coach Eddie Jones would say, the "finishers".

Four of Cardiff's six goals since the break have come from substitutes. Three clean sheets - with captain Sean Morrison and Curtis Nelson dominant - have been the platform for Cardiff's good run.

The next three games will test their resolve, but at present Cardiff look a hungry, organised outfit who will be no-one's pushover if they get to play-offs.

Swansea City are not out of it.

Injuries to Joe Rodon and Ben Wilmot have been untimely for Steve Cooper's men. A home defeat by Luton appeared to knock the wind out of their sails and they have little scope for slips now.

But after a poor first half, the Swans showed more of their verve to beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 to boost confidence and regain belief.

In Rhian Brewster and Andre Ayew they have quality where it counts.

After Wednesday's visit to Birmingham, they entertain leaders Leeds ahead of a trip to Nottingham Forest.

Following those games, we should know whether either Welsh club will be extending this elongated season.