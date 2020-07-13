Premier League
Chelsea20:15Norwich
Venue: Stamford Bridge

Chelsea v Norwich City

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke consoles his players
Norwich were relegated from the Premier League for a record fifth time at the weekend

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has not yet recovered from a hamstring injury but could be fit for Sunday's FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United.

Defender Andreas Christensen is fit again after coming off at half-time in the defeat at Sheffield United.

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke has no new injury concerns ahead of the game.

Midfielders Todd Cantwell and Kenny McLean could start after both returned from injury to come on as substitutes in the defeat to West Ham.

Sam Byram, Christoph Zimmermann, Grant Hanley and Moritz Leitner remain sidelined with long-term injuries.

Chelsea have both of their home league matches since the Premier League restarted

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Chelsea are unbeaten in their last 11 league matches against Norwich, winning nine.
  • The Canaries' have not beaten Chelsea in 26 years.

Chelsea

  • Chelsea are aiming to win five successive Premier League games at Stamford Bridge for the first time since winning seven in a row under Antonio Conte in 2017.
  • The Blues have scored two or more goals in 10 of their last 12 Premier League games.
  • Willian has scored in each of his last three Premier League appearances at Stamford Bridge. The last Chelsea player to score in four consecutive home league appearances was Diego Costa in January 2015.
  • Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has conceded 42 Premier League goals this season - the only Blues keeper to concede more in a single season is Dmitri Kharin, who let in 48 in 1993-94.

Norwich

  • Relegated Norwich could lose an eighth consecutive league game for the first time in their history.
  • Norwich have taken just six points out of a possible 51 away from home this season, winning only once, and scoring a league-low seven goals.
  • Defeat against Chelsea would mean Norwich sustain 25 losses in a single season for the first time in league football.
  • Norwich have lost all 21 of their Premier League games when conceding first this season. They're the only side in Europe's top five leagues not to gain a single point from a losing position so far.
  • Teemu Pukki has not scored in the league since January, a run of 11 matches (780 minutes).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 14th July 2020

  • ChelseaChelsea20:15NorwichNorwich City

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool35303276274993
2Man City35233991345772
3Chelsea351861163491460
4Leicester351781065362959
5Man Utd341610859332658
6Wolves351413848371155
7Sheff Utd35141293833554
8Tottenham351410115445952
9Arsenal35121495144750
10Burnley35148133947-850
11Everton35129144152-1145
12Southampton34135164356-1344
13Newcastle351110143652-1643
14Crystal Palace35119153045-1542
15Brighton35812153652-1636
16West Ham3597194459-1534
17Watford35810173354-2134
18Bournemouth3587203660-2431
19Aston Villa3586213865-2730
20Norwich3556242667-4121
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you