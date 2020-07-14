Championship
West Brom17:00Fulham
Venue: The Hawthorns, England

West Bromwich Albion v Fulham

Line-ups

West Brom

  • 1Johnstone
  • 27O'Shea
  • 26Hegazi
  • 6Ajayi
  • 14Townsend
  • 8Livermore
  • 19Sawyers
  • 29Diangana
  • 12Costa Pereira
  • 13Grosicki
  • 15Austin

Substitutes

  • 2Furlong
  • 4Robson-Kanu
  • 5Bartley
  • 7Krovinovic
  • 10Phillips
  • 11Brunt
  • 16Harper
  • 23Bond
  • 47Robinson

Fulham

  • 12Rodák
  • 4Odoi
  • 3Hector
  • 13Ream
  • 23Bryan
  • 21Reed
  • 25Onomah
  • 24Knockaert
  • 14De Cordova-Reid
  • 19Cavaleiro
  • 9Mitrovic

Substitutes

  • 1Bettinelli
  • 5Mawson
  • 6McDonald
  • 7Kebano
  • 8Johansen
  • 18Arter
  • 20Le Marchand
  • 22Christie
  • 43S Sessegnon
Referee:
Geoff Eltringham

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds43259969343584
2West Brom432215674413381
3Brentford432391178354378
4Fulham4322101158441476
5Nottm Forest4318151055431269
6Cardiff431616116056464
7Swansea431615125550563
8Preston431711155652462
9Millwall431517114946362
10Derby431613145758-161
11Bristol City431710165862-461
12Blackburn431612156056460
13Reading431511175448656
14Sheff Wed431510185459-555
15Wigan431412174653-754
16QPR43158206070-1053
17Stoke43147225666-1049
18Birmingham431213185269-1749
19Middlesbrough431114184356-1347
20Huddersfield431211204965-1647
21Charlton431210214758-1146
22Hull43129225775-1845
23Luton43128234979-3044
24Barnsley431013204667-2143
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you