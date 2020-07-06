Megan Wynne: Bristol City Women sign Wales winger after Tottenham exit
Wales winger Megan Wynne has signed for Women's Super League club Bristol City on a one-year contract.
The 27-year-old spent last season on loan with the Robins from fellow top-flight side Tottenham.
“In my short loan spell at Bristol, I really felt at home. It was an easy decision. I knew this is where I wanted to be,” Wynne told the club website.
Bristol City have also given a first professional deal to 18-year-old midfielder Georgia Wilson.