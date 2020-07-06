Jamie Jones: Lincoln City sign Crewe Alexandra midfielder

Jamie Jones in action for Crewe
Jones made 185 appearances for Crewe

Lincoln City have signed midfielder James Jones on a three-year deal from newly promoted Crewe Alexandra.

Jones, 24, was offered a new deal to stay at Crewe, who were promoted after finishing in second place in League Two.

But he has opted instead to join next season's League One rivals as a free agent.

He becomes Lincoln boss Michael Appleton's first summer signing.

"This was an opportunity I couldn't turn down," said the former Scotland Under-21 international. "The more I found out about the club, the more it seemed like the perfect fit."

Jones was lined up for a move to Championship club Preston North End in August 2017, only for the move to collapse because of a knee ligament injury.

He made 185 appearances for the Alex in all competitions, scoring 21 goals.

