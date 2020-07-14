Burnley v Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Watch live on BBC Two from 17:30 BST; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
TEAM NEWS
Burnley could name the same side which began the 1-1 draw with Liverpool.
The Clarets remain without injured quartet Jack Cork, Ben Mee, Matthew Lowton and Ashley Barnes.
Head coach Nuno Espirito Santo says Wolves have "some issues" ahead of this game, with one of those the fitness of Pedro Neto, who was forced off against Everton with "strong cramp".
If not fully fit, Neto may be replaced by Adama Traore or Diogo Jota, both of whom began on the bench on Sunday.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Wolves returned to winning ways against Everton at the weekend, which is one of the impressive things about them - they don't let the odd bad result affect them or alter their game plan when they lose.
As good as Burnley have been of late - and they were very good when they held Liverpool last time out - if Wolves play well, they will win.
Prediction: 0-2
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Burnley won this fixture 2-0 at Turf Moor last season, but that is their only top-flight home victory against Wolves since 1963 (D4, L5).
- Sean Dyche's first match as Burnley manager was a 2-0 home win versus Wolves in the Championship in November 2012. Ben Mee started that game, while fellow defender Kevin Long was on the bench.
Burnley
- Last month's defeat at Manchester City is Burnley's only loss in 13 league games (W7, D5).
- The Clarets are unbeaten in six league matches at Turf Moor since losing against Aston Villa on New Year's Day (W3, D3).
- A 15th league victory of the season would be Burnley's highest total in a Premier League campaign.
- Burnley have recorded 14 clean sheets in the top flight this term, a total bettered only by Liverpool and Manchester City's 15.
- Jay Rodriguez has scored in back-to-back Premier League games and has been directly involved in 80% of his side's goals since the restart, netting three times and registering one assist.
Wolverhampton Wanderers
- This will be Wolves' 55th game in all competitions this season, yet they have used just 20 players in Premier League games, fewer than any other side..
- They have conceded just 18 league goals away from home this season, the second-lowest figure in the top flight behind Liverpool, with 14.
- A win would give Wolves 58 points, their highest total in a Premier League campaign, bettering last year's tally of 57 points.
- Raul Jimenez has 25 goals in all competitions this season, including 16 in the Premier League - the last Wolves player to net 17 in a top-flight season was John Richards in 1975-76.
- This match could see Conor Coady complete 90 minutes in a 74th consecutive Premier League game, which would be the longest sequence by an outfield player since a similar run by Cesar Azpilicueta in 2017.