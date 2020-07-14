Burnley v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Raul Jimenez's late penalty earned Wolves a 1-1 draw against Burnley in August's reverse fixture

BBC coverage

How to follow: Watch live on BBC Two from 17:30 BST; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

TEAM NEWS

Burnley could name the same side which began the 1-1 draw with Liverpool.

The Clarets remain without injured quartet Jack Cork, Ben Mee, Matthew Lowton and Ashley Barnes.

Head coach Nuno Espirito Santo says Wolves have "some issues" ahead of this game, with one of those the fitness of Pedro Neto, who was forced off against Everton with "strong cramp".

If not fully fit, Neto may be replaced by Adama Traore or Diogo Jota, both of whom began on the bench on Sunday.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Wolves returned to winning ways against Everton at the weekend, which is one of the impressive things about them - they don't let the odd bad result affect them or alter their game plan when they lose.

As good as Burnley have been of late - and they were very good when they held Liverpool last time out - if Wolves play well, they will win.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley won this fixture 2-0 at Turf Moor last season, but that is their only top-flight home victory against Wolves since 1963 (D4, L5).

Sean Dyche's first match as Burnley manager was a 2-0 home win versus Wolves in the Championship in November 2012. Ben Mee started that game, while fellow defender Kevin Long was on the bench.

Burnley

Last month's defeat at Manchester City is Burnley's only loss in 13 league games (W7, D5).

The Clarets are unbeaten in six league matches at Turf Moor since losing against Aston Villa on New Year's Day (W3, D3).

A 15th league victory of the season would be Burnley's highest total in a Premier League campaign.

Burnley have recorded 14 clean sheets in the top flight this term, a total bettered only by Liverpool and Manchester City's 15.

Jay Rodriguez has scored in back-to-back Premier League games and has been directly involved in 80% of his side's goals since the restart, netting three times and registering one assist.

Wolverhampton Wanderers