Keith Curle: Northampton Town manager signs new two-year contract

Keith Curle won three caps for England and played at the 1992 European Championship

Northampton boss Keith Curle has signed a new two-year contract after getting the club promoted to League One.

The former Carlisle manager, 56, joined the Cobblers in October 2018 and guided them to a 4-0 play-off final win over Exeter at Wembley last week.

Curle also took Northampton to the FA Cup fourth round this season, their best run in the competition since 2004.

"Keith has made a huge impact and he fully deserves his new contract," said club chairman Kelvin Thomas.

"In a short space of time he has instilled a real professionalism, a drive and a unity in the playing squad that supporters can really relate to and he has given the club a playing identity."

Curle's previous deal at Northampton had been due to expire this summer.