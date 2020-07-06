Southampton v Man City on BBC breaks Premier League TV audience record

Media playback is not supported on this device

Highlights: Southampton 1-0 Manchester City

Southampton's 1-0 win over Manchester City on the BBC on Sunday became the Premier League's most-watched televised match, with an audience of 5.7 million.

The peak audience across all platforms saw the Saints record a surprise victory over last season's champions thanks to Che Adams' superb strike.

Steve Rudge, BBC lead executive, football, said: "Having the Premier League has been great for our viewers.

"We were delighted to deliver this game to the widest free-to-air audience."

Live football continues on the BBC on Wednesday, 15 July with the Premier League game between Burnley and Wolves (18:00 BST).

The following Sunday the FA Cup semi-final between Manchester United and Chelsea (18:00 BST) will be broadcast, with the FA Cup final to be shown live on Saturday, August 1.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you