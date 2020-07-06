Harvey Elliott: Liverpool forward signs three-year contract

Harvey Elliott made his Liverpool debut against MK Dons in September

Liverpool forward Harvey Elliott has signed a three-year deal with the Premier League champions.

It is Elliott's first professional contract, which he was eligible to sign after turning 17 on 4 April.

The England Under-17 winger joined Liverpool from Fulham last summer and has made eight first-team appearances.

"Harvey is such an exciting prospect. We all know his qualities - we have seen them this season in the first team and U23s," said Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.

Elliott became Liverpool's second-youngest player when he started a 2-0 Carabao Cup win at MK Dons in September.

He has made two Premier League appearances, both as a substitute.

"Since the first day I've walked in, it's been an indescribable journey," said Elliott.

"To top it off with my first professional contract is a dream come true for me and my family."