Hayley Raso: Everton forward signs new contract with Women's Super League side

Hayley Raso made her senior international debut aged 17

Australia forward Hayley Raso has signed an extended contract with Everton Women, keeping her at the Women's Super League club until 2021.

The 25-year-old joined from Brisbane Roar in January, but has yet to play because of injury and the season ending early after the coronavirus outbreak.

Raso made her Australia debut at the age of 17 and has been a regular since.

Everton finished the season in sixth place after the final positions were decided on a points-per-game basis.