Paul Leeman: Former defender departs Crusaders' coaching set-up

Paul Leeman joined Stephen Baxter's backroom team in July 2019

Paul Leeman has left Stephen Baxter's coaching staff at Irish Premiership side Crusaders for "personal reasons".

Leeman, who made over 100 appearance for the Crues as a player, returned to the Seaview outfit in July 2019 as a first-team coach.

The north Belfast side finished the curtailed Irish Premiership season in third position.

A Crusaders statement said the 42-year-old was "an important part of the team and was highly regarded by the squad".

The former Irish Premiership defender won the league title, the League Cup and a Setanta Cup medal in his four-year playing stint at Seaview.

Leeman had previously spent 18 years at Glentoran as a player before taking up a coaching role at the club in 2018, a position he left in May 2019 "under a cloud" after manager Gary Smyth was replaced by current boss Mick McDermott.