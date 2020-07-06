Sportscene returns with Saturday night Premiership highlights

Highlights from Saturday's Premiership games can be seen on Sportscene just hours after full-time

Sportscene, BBC Scotland's flagship football programme, will return on Saturday evenings this season for the first time since 2002.

The Scottish Premiership kicks off on 1 August and we will show the best of the day's action and reaction each week.

Fans can also keep up to date with matches as they happen on Sportscene Results, BBC Radio Scotland and on the BBC Scotland website.

The Friday Championship and Sunday Sportscene programmes will continue.

Live action from the Scottish second tier, Saturday evening Premiership highlights and Sunday programme will be on the BBC Scotland channel, with the latter offering more action, analysis and talking points from the entire weekend's matches.

Sportscene Results will be broadcast on BBC One Scotland on Saturday afternoons and the Sunday edition of Sportscene will also be aired on BBC One Scotland later in the evening.

While the top tier begins in just under a month, the Scottish Professional Football League's three other divisions resume in a shortened 27-game format on 17 October.