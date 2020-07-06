Dundee United, Raith Rovers & Cove Rangers ask clubs for help in legal fight

Dundee Utd's Premiership promotion is subject to a legal challenge

Dundee United, Raith Rovers and Cove Rangers have asked rival SPFL clubs for support, with their fight to protect promotion potentially costing £150,000.

Their promotions could be reversed if Hearts and Partick Thistle succeed in their challenge against relegation from the Premiership and Championship.

The Court of Session ruled the case is to be heard by an arbitration panel.

United, Raith and Cove say they hope "fans of clubs across Scotland" will contribute to a crowdfunding campaign.

The trio added that their current £50,000 bill could rise by a further £100,000, and that the "serious financial implications" of this had led them to consider withdrawing from the arbitration process, but that too much is at stake.

Should Hearts and Thistle fail to overturn their relegations in their legal battle with the SPFL, they are seeking £10m compensation. United, Raith and Cove argue that is "potentially catastrophic" for SPFL clubs as the money come out of the 42 members' prize pool.

The Tannadice outfit, Raith and Cove were promoted from the second, third and fourth tiers respectively when 81% of SPFL clubs voted in favour of ending last season early amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Hearts, Thistle and Stranraer had their demotions confirmed when clubs failed to support league reconstruction to extend the top flight from 12 teams to 14.

"If successful in their action, in our opinion, Heart of Midlothian and Partick Thistle would compromise the sporting integrity of the SPFL with clubs having been declared champions of their league not being promoted," the joint statement from United, Raith and Cove added.

"We are reaching out to our fellow member clubs for support in defending this action, which has not only potentially grave consequences for us, but every SPFL club."

Meanwhile, the Scottish FA has confirmed it has now received a formal request to set up an independent arbitration tribunal and will look to begin the process as quickly as possible.