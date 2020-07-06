Scottish gossip: Celtic, Raith Rovers, Dundee Utd, Cove Rangers, Rangers, Hearts, Motherwell

Crystal Palace are ready to follow up their interest in Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard with an ambitious £25m bid. (Sun)

Raith Rovers fear the costs of their promotion legal battle could make them bankrupt, and the club are set to join forces with Dundee United and Cove Rangers this week to launch a crowdfunding appeal. (Sun)

Rangers defender Nikola Katic faces months on the sidelines after suffering a serious knee injury in pre-season training. (Daily Record)

Premiership sides have asked the Scottish government to give them permission to play pre-season friendlies amid growing concern among clubs over a lack of urgency to get football back up and running. (Daily Record)

Micky Mellon has signed a rolling contract as Dundee United's new head coach after the club agreed a compensation deal with Tranmere Rovers. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Former Tynecastle chairman Leslie Deans says the SPFL should publish two Premiership fixture lists for the new season - one including promoted Dundee United and one including Hearts, who are contesting their relegation. (Scotsman)

Motherwell have made a cash offer to administration-hit Wigan Athletic for 21-year-old striker Callum Lang. (Daily Record)

Rangers goalkeeper Robby McCrorie is set to return to Livingston on a season-long after spending the second half of last season with the West Lothian outfit. (Sun)

Czech goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal has no plans to leave Hearts even though the arrival of Craig Gordon leaves him as back-up. (Edinburgh Evening News)