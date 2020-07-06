Max Wright: Grimsby midfielder agrees new deal with League Two club
Grimsby Town midfielder Max Wright has signed a new two-year contract, with an option for a further 12 months.
Wright, 22, made 29 appearances during the 2019-20 season, which was cut short by coronavirus, scoring twice.
A graduate of the club's academy, Wright made his senior debut in April 2019 after a loan spell at Boston.
"I'm a Grimsby lad and I've been a hardcore Mariner all my life," said Wright. "The fans are everything to me and I want to do it for them."