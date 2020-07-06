Max Wright: Grimsby midfielder agrees new deal with League Two club

Max Wright scored his first Grimsby goal in their opening game of the season at Morecambe last August

Grimsby Town midfielder Max Wright has signed a new two-year contract, with an option for a further 12 months.

Wright, 22, made 29 appearances during the 2019-20 season, which was cut short by coronavirus, scoring twice.

A graduate of the club's academy, Wright made his senior debut in April 2019 after a loan spell at Boston.

"I'm a Grimsby lad and I've been a hardcore Mariner all my life," said Wright. "The fans are everything to me and I want to do it for them."