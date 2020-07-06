Herbie Kane: Hull City loanee to miss rest of season because of injury

  • From the section Hull
Herbie Kane
Herbie Kane (left) is replaced by George Honeyman in the first half against Middlesbrough

Hull City's loanee midfielder Herbie Kane will not play again this season because of a hamstring injury.

The 21-year-old had to go off after scoring in last Thursday's 2-1 Championship win over Middlesbrough.

He scored twice in nine games after joining the Tigers in January, but will now return to parent club Liverpool.

"Looking at the scan, it's not a nice one for him. We're gutted for Herbie because he's had no luck since coming here," said boss Grant McCann.

"He picked up the injury in training when no-one was near him before lockdown and now he's pulled a hamstring."

Sunday's 4-2 defeat at promotion-chasing West Brom kept Hull 21st in the table, just one point above the relegation places, and they next face a trip to managerless Bristol City on Wednesday.

On Kane's future, McCann added: "We'd love to have him back with us next season. He's everything that we need and everything that I like in a player - with his energy and bravery.

"He can score goals and he's calm on the ball as well. We'd love to keep him here next year - and possibly longer if we could."

Find out more

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you