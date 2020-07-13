Manchester United v Southampton
From the section Premier League
TEAM NEWS
Manchester United have named the same starting line-up in their last four league games, and have reported no new injury concerns.
Defenders Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones remain sidelined.
Southampton are without Moussa Djenepo, Sofiane Boufal and Yan Valery, all of whom are unlikely to play again this season.
Saints are hopeful Jannik Vestergaard will recover from a thigh problem in time to make the match-day squad.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Southampton's away form has been excellent but this is the biggest test they have faced for a while on the road.
Manchester United are just hot at the moment and it is going to be extremely hard to stop them because they have several players who look like scoring every time they play.
Prediction: 3-0
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Manchester United have won just two of their last six Premier League home games against Southampton (D2, L2), having won 13 of the first 14 meetings at Old Trafford.
- If Southampton avoid defeat it will be just the second time they have ended a Premier League season without losing either of their fixtures against United.
- Saints have lost more matches (26) and conceded more goals (82) versus United than they have against any other Premier League side.
- Southampton have lost nine Premier League matches against United after scoring the opening goal, including a 3-2 defeat at Old Trafford last season.
Manchester United
- Manchester United are undefeated in 10 Premier League games (W7, D3), the longest current unbeaten run in the division.
- They are undefeated in their last 17 matches in all competitions (W13, D4), their best run since going 18 games without defeat in March 2013.
- The Reds have lost just one of their last 15 home league games (W9, D5), winning the last four by an aggregate score of 13-2.
- United's victory against Aston Villa meant they became the first Premier League team to win four consecutive matches by at least three goals.
- They require eight points out of a possible 12 in their final four league fixtures to equal their points total of last season (66).
- Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in 13 goals in his first 10 Premier League games for Manchester United (seven goals, six assists), the joint-most of any player in their first 10 appearances in the competition, along with Mick Quinn.
- United have won a joint-record 13 penalties in the Premier League this season.
Southampton
- Southampton have earned 27 points away from home this season, ranking them fourth in the Premier League.
- They have scored in 15 Premier League away matches this season, a joint-league high alongside Chelsea, only failing to score at Turf Moor and Anfield.
- However, they have won only one of their last 23 Premier League away games against sides from the established top six (D5, 17).
- Danny Ings has scored 11 league goals away from home and 19 in total.
- Ings has registered the opening goal a league-high nine times this season.
- He has also scored 44% of Southampton's league goals this this season (19 of 43), the largest share of any Premier League player.