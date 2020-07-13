Manchester United v Southampton

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has scored 16 goals in all competitions this season

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United have named the same starting line-up in their last four league games, and have reported no new injury concerns.

Defenders Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones remain sidelined.

Southampton are without Moussa Djenepo, Sofiane Boufal and Yan Valery, all of whom are unlikely to play again this season.

Saints are hopeful Jannik Vestergaard will recover from a thigh problem in time to make the match-day squad.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Southampton's away form has been excellent but this is the biggest test they have faced for a while on the road.

Manchester United are just hot at the moment and it is going to be extremely hard to stop them because they have several players who look like scoring every time they play.

Prediction: 3-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United have won just two of their last six Premier League home games against Southampton (D2, L2), having won 13 of the first 14 meetings at Old Trafford.

If Southampton avoid defeat it will be just the second time they have ended a Premier League season without losing either of their fixtures against United.

Saints have lost more matches (26) and conceded more goals (82) versus United than they have against any other Premier League side.

Southampton have lost nine Premier League matches against United after scoring the opening goal, including a 3-2 defeat at Old Trafford last season.

Manchester United

Manchester United are undefeated in 10 Premier League games (W7, D3), the longest current unbeaten run in the division.

They are undefeated in their last 17 matches in all competitions (W13, D4), their best run since going 18 games without defeat in March 2013.

The Reds have lost just one of their last 15 home league games (W9, D5), winning the last four by an aggregate score of 13-2.

United's victory against Aston Villa meant they became the first Premier League team to win four consecutive matches by at least three goals.

They require eight points out of a possible 12 in their final four league fixtures to equal their points total of last season (66).

Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in 13 goals in his first 10 Premier League games for Manchester United (seven goals, six assists), the joint-most of any player in their first 10 appearances in the competition, along with Mick Quinn.

United have won a joint-record 13 penalties in the Premier League this season.

Southampton