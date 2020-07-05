Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Danilo.
Inter Milan v Bologna
Line-ups
Inter Milan
- 1Handanovic
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 6de Vrij
- 95Bastoni
- 87Candreva
- 5Gagliardini
- 77Brozovic
- 15Young
- 24Eriksen
- 9Lukaku
- 10Martínez
Substitutes
- 2Godín
- 7Sánchez
- 8Vecino
- 13Ranocchia
- 18Asamoah
- 20Valero
- 27Padelli
- 30Esposito
- 31Pirola
- 32Agoume
- 34Biraghi
- 46Berni
Bologna
- 28Skorupski
- 14Tomiyasu
- 23LarangeiraBooked at 15mins
- 4Denswil
- 35Dijks
- 21Soriano
- 30Schouten
- 8Domínguez
- 7Orsolini
- 99Barrow
- 10Sansone
Substitutes
- 1da Costa Júnior
- 6Bonini
- 11Krejci
- 13Bani
- 24Palacio
- 25Corbo
- 26Juwara
- 29Cangiano
- 32Svanberg
- 34Baldursson
- 97Sarr
- Referee:
- Luca Pairetto
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away4
Live Text
Attempt blocked. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Antonio Candreva with a cross.
Attempt missed. Musa Barrow (Bologna) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nicolás Domínguez.
Attempt saved. Nicola Sansone (Bologna) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Musa Barrow.
Foul by Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan).
Danilo (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Danilo (Bologna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Danilo (Bologna).
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Danilo.
Offside, Bologna. Takehiro Tomiyasu tries a through ball, but Musa Barrow is caught offside.
Hand ball by Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan).
Foul by Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan).
Stefano Denswil (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Musa Barrow.
Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nicolás Domínguez (Bologna).
Foul by Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan).
Roberto Soriano (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Antonio Candreva (Inter Milan).
Nicola Sansone (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Christian Eriksen with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Mitchell Dijks.
Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Stefano Denswil (Bologna).
Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nicola Sansone (Bologna).
Foul by Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan).
Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.