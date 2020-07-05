Italian Serie A
Inter Milan0Bologna0

Inter Milan v Bologna

Line-ups

Inter Milan

  • 1Handanovic
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 6de Vrij
  • 95Bastoni
  • 87Candreva
  • 5Gagliardini
  • 77Brozovic
  • 15Young
  • 24Eriksen
  • 9Lukaku
  • 10Martínez

Substitutes

  • 2Godín
  • 7Sánchez
  • 8Vecino
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 18Asamoah
  • 20Valero
  • 27Padelli
  • 30Esposito
  • 31Pirola
  • 32Agoume
  • 34Biraghi
  • 46Berni

Bologna

  • 28Skorupski
  • 14Tomiyasu
  • 23LarangeiraBooked at 15mins
  • 4Denswil
  • 35Dijks
  • 21Soriano
  • 30Schouten
  • 8Domínguez
  • 7Orsolini
  • 99Barrow
  • 10Sansone

Substitutes

  • 1da Costa Júnior
  • 6Bonini
  • 11Krejci
  • 13Bani
  • 24Palacio
  • 25Corbo
  • 26Juwara
  • 29Cangiano
  • 32Svanberg
  • 34Baldursson
  • 97Sarr
Referee:
Luca Pairetto

Match Stats

Home TeamInter MilanAway TeamBologna
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home2
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away0
Fouls
Home6
Away4

Live Text

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Danilo.

Attempt blocked. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Antonio Candreva with a cross.

Attempt missed. Musa Barrow (Bologna) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nicolás Domínguez.

Attempt saved. Nicola Sansone (Bologna) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Musa Barrow.

Foul by Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan).

Danilo (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Danilo (Bologna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Danilo (Bologna).

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Danilo.

Offside, Bologna. Takehiro Tomiyasu tries a through ball, but Musa Barrow is caught offside.

Hand ball by Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan).

Foul by Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan).

Stefano Denswil (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Musa Barrow.

Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nicolás Domínguez (Bologna).

Foul by Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan).

Roberto Soriano (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Antonio Candreva (Inter Milan).

Nicola Sansone (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Christian Eriksen with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Mitchell Dijks.

Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Stefano Denswil (Bologna).

Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nicola Sansone (Bologna).

Foul by Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan).

Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 5th July 2020

  • Inter MilanInter Milan0BolognaBologna0
  • BresciaBrescia18:30Hellas VeronaHellas Verona
  • CagliariCagliari18:30AtalantaAtalanta
  • ParmaParma18:30FiorentinaFiorentina
  • SampdoriaSampdoria18:30SPALSPAL
  • UdineseUdinese18:30GenoaGenoa
  • NapoliNapoli20:45RomaRoma

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus30243363263775
2Lazio30215466313568
3Inter Milan30198362293365
4Atalanta29186582394360
5Roma29146953401348
6AC Milan30137103937246
7Napoli29136104639745
8Hellas Verona2911993734342
9Sassuolo30117125552340
10Cagliari29109104845339
11Parma29116124038239
12Bologna30109114146-539
13Fiorentina29710123542-731
14Udinese2987142541-1631
15Torino3094173456-2231
16Sampdoria2985163351-1829
17Genoa2968153556-2126
18Lecce3067173870-3225
19SPAL2954202350-2719
20Brescia2946192558-3318
View full Italian Serie A table

