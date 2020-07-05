Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Athletic Bilbao v Real Madrid
Line-ups
Ath Bilbao
- 1Simón
- 21Capa
- 5ÁlvarezSubstituted forNúñezat 21'minutes
- 4Martínez
- 17Berchiche Izeta
- 8López
- 14García Carrillo
- 10Muniain
- 22García
- 11Córdoba
- 9Williams
Substitutes
- 3Núñez
- 6San José
- 12Larrazabal
- 13Herrerín
- 15Lekue
- 16Vesga
- 18De Marcos
- 19Gómez
- 23Kodro
- 24Balenziaga
- 25Villalibre
- 34Sancet
Real Madrid
- 13Courtois
- 2Carvajal
- 3Militão
- 4Ramos
- 12Marcelo
- 15Valverde
- 14Casemiro
- 10Modric
- 27Rodrygo
- 9Benzema
- 20Asensio
Substitutes
- 1Areola
- 8Kroos
- 11Bale
- 17Vázquez
- 18Jovic
- 21Díaz
- 22Isco
- 23Mendy
- 24Mariano
- 25Vinícius Júnior
- 26Altube
- 39Hernández
- Referee:
- José Luis González González
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Unai López (Athletic Club).
Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Unai López (Athletic Club).
Attempt missed. Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Iker Muniain.
Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).
Raúl García (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Marco Asensio with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Athletic Club. Unai Núñez replaces Yeray Álvarez because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Marcelo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Karim Benzema.
Attempt saved. Raúl García (Athletic Club) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Unai López with a cross.
Attempt missed. Unai López (Athletic Club) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ander Capa.
Foul by Luka Modric (Real Madrid).
Dani García (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Athletic Club. Yuri tries a through ball, but Iñaki Williams is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal following a set piece situation.
Attempt saved. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Unai López (Athletic Club).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.