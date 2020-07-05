Spanish La Liga
Ath Bilbao0Real Madrid0

Athletic Bilbao v Real Madrid

Line-ups

Ath Bilbao

  • 1Simón
  • 21Capa
  • 5ÁlvarezSubstituted forNúñezat 21'minutes
  • 4Martínez
  • 17Berchiche Izeta
  • 8López
  • 14García Carrillo
  • 10Muniain
  • 22García
  • 11Córdoba
  • 9Williams

Substitutes

  • 3Núñez
  • 6San José
  • 12Larrazabal
  • 13Herrerín
  • 15Lekue
  • 16Vesga
  • 18De Marcos
  • 19Gómez
  • 23Kodro
  • 24Balenziaga
  • 25Villalibre
  • 34Sancet

Real Madrid

  • 13Courtois
  • 2Carvajal
  • 3Militão
  • 4Ramos
  • 12Marcelo
  • 15Valverde
  • 14Casemiro
  • 10Modric
  • 27Rodrygo
  • 9Benzema
  • 20Asensio

Substitutes

  • 1Areola
  • 8Kroos
  • 11Bale
  • 17Vázquez
  • 18Jovic
  • 21Díaz
  • 22Isco
  • 23Mendy
  • 24Mariano
  • 25Vinícius Júnior
  • 26Altube
  • 39Hernández
Referee:
José Luis González González

Match Stats

Home TeamAth BilbaoAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home3
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away2

Live Text

Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Unai López (Athletic Club).

Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Unai López (Athletic Club).

Attempt missed. Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Iker Muniain.

Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).

Raúl García (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Marco Asensio with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Athletic Club. Unai Núñez replaces Yeray Álvarez because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Marcelo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Karim Benzema.

Attempt saved. Raúl García (Athletic Club) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Unai López with a cross.

Attempt missed. Unai López (Athletic Club) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ander Capa.

Foul by Luka Modric (Real Madrid).

Dani García (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Athletic Club. Yuri tries a through ball, but Iñaki Williams is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal following a set piece situation.

Attempt saved. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Unai López (Athletic Club).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Sunday 5th July 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid34229361214075
2Barcelona33217574353970
3Atl Madrid341614446252162
4Sevilla331512648331557
5Villarreal331661153401354
6Getafe331410942311152
7Real Sociedad33155135042850
8Ath Bilbao341213938281049
9Valencia341211114350-747
10Granada34138134240247
11Osasuna331111114047-744
12Levante33126154146-542
13Real Valladolid34815112837-939
14Real Betis34911144455-1138
15Alavés3498173251-1935
16Celta Vigo34714133343-1035
17Eibar3398163450-1635
18Mallorca3485213559-2429
19Leganés33510182449-2525
20Espanyol3359192753-2624
